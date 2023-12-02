From NewJeans to Jungkook: All the K-pop stars featured in Rolling Stones "The 100 Best Songs of 2023"

Rolling Stone released its list of The 100 Best Songs of 2023 on Friday, December 1, 2023. The list had songs by K-pop artists like the band NewJeans and the BTS member Jungkook, among others. The American magazine releases a list of the 100 Best Songs every year. While the 2023 list featured songs by 3rd generation mega groups, it also featured songs by rookie artists.

NewJeans' first comeback song Super Shy took over the Billboard charts this year and made it to the list on the highest ranks among other K-pop songs.

From NewJeans to Jungkook, Rolling Stone's “The 100 Best Songs of 2023”

1) NewJeans’ Super Shy at No. 24

HYBE LABEL's girl group NewJeans made their grandiose debut in July 2022 and grabbed a spot on this 2022 list with their popular B-side song Hype Boy on No. 24. This year once again one of their most loved songs Super Shy made it to the list at No. 6 on the 100 Best Songs of 2023 list.

Describing the song, journalist Kristine Kwak said that it was one of the purest ones and added that the music video was also captivating.

“In true K-pop fashion, the accompanying music video is just as captivating, with synchronized choreography that experiments with the Seventies disco style waacking,” Kwak said.

2) SEVENTEEN's Super at No. 47

SEVENTEEN took over the K-pop scene with their groundbreaking, million-seller mini album FML in April 2023. Their song Super was ranked No. 47 on the 100 Best Songs of 2023 and received immense love from the listeners. Writer Michelle Hyun Kim spoke about the song and said:

“Seventeen found inspiration in the supernatural tales of Chinese mythological figure Sun Wukong. Finding his journey a fitting metaphor for the group’s persevering eight-year career”.

3) TWICE’s MOONLIGHT SUNRISE on No. 55

TWICE’s English single MOONLIGHT SUNRISE was released in January, and since then, their music has evolved with this song serving as a testament to the same. MOONLIGHT SUNRISE ranked at No. 55 on the 100 Best Songs of 2023. Kristine Kwak emphasized the genre of the song and said that it was "inspired by the moonlight at that Banc of California Stadium performance."

“Baby, you can hit up my line when you need it/Said that you tried?/Baby, you succeeded,” they rap with elevated English skills,” are some of the lyrics of the song.

4) BTS’ V's Rainy Days on 58

Making his highly anticipated solo debut in September 2023 with the EP Layover, V of BTS showcased his music taste. One of the popular pre-releases from the album, Rainy Days made it to the list at No. 58 100 Best Songs of 2023. Jon Dolan described the song as,

“He (V) unfurled his old-school credentials on “Rainy Days,” crooning over a forlorn piano and laidback beat as he explored the refined depths of his deliciously cloudy baritone. The result was an undisputedly umbrella-worthy, new-look, quiet-storm pleasure.”

5) BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's FLOWER on No. 67

Jisoo of BLACKPINK made her solo debut in April with the song FLOWER, the song quickly went viral. Many listeners and followers enjoyed it while many followed its addictive choreography on social media. At No. 67 on the 100 Best Songs of 2023 list, Tim Chan called it a "certified solo star track" and added,

“A sophisticated track with a staccato, Latin-tinged melody and Caribbean-inspired percussion, “Flower” feels instantly familiar yet unlike anything else on the radio.”

6) FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid on No. 75

Rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY took over the social media trends with their infectious song Cupid. The many versions of the song received love from K-pop music listeners and non-fans. The song Cupid was ranked at No. 75 on the 100 Best Songs of 2023.

Maura Johnston wrote:

“Its plush harmonies and sing-song lead vocals make its gently frustrated lyrics (“So skeptical of love … but still, I want it more, more, more”) feel like they were transposed straight from a fluffy pink diary with a stubborn lock and entries written in loopy, heart-adorned script.”

7) aespa’s Spicy on No. 95

The SM Entertainment girl group known for their unique discography dropped the song Spicy demonstrating an unfamiliar concept from their usual one. The song ranked at No. 95 on the 100 Best Songs of 2023 and Kristine Kwak wrote:

“The song brought the girls closer into the real world of universal pop thrills, reminiscent of early 2000s pop a la Britney Spears. As they tell us in the lyrics, it’s a “10 out of 10, honestly."

8) Jungkook’s Seven featuring Latto on No. 99

BTS maknae Jungkook marked his debut with the iconic song Seven breaking multiple records on International music charts. The song showed how the singer has grown over the years and demonstrated a mature side. Ranking at No. 99 on the 100 Best Songs of 2023, Maura Johnston wrote:

“He drives home his lust with some well-placed falsetto runs, while his foil, the “Big Energy” MC Latto, delivers a winking verse that manages to turn the dance-floor-filling DJ staple “Cha Cha Slide” into a teasing come-on.”

K-pop songs on Rolling Stone's The Best 100 Songs of 2023 included: V, Jungkook, and Jisoo's solo songs and SEVENTEEN, aespa, NewJeans, FIFTY FIFTY, and TWICE's group music.