On Friday, December 1, Rolling Stone released its long list of 100 Best Songs of 2023, and BTS V's Rainy Days took 58th place, while also standing as the highest-ranked track on the list by a K-soloist. In addition to the honorable mention, the magazine also grandly described the song and praised it for its unique and impressive R&B features.

Following the appreciative review of BTS V's solo debut and his B-side tracks, fans have been celebrating the new achievement while also thanking Rolling Stone for its detailed and accurate description of the song. In their long description, elaborating on not just the essence of Rainy Days but also V as a solo artist, fans loved the last line that perfectly described the beginning of the idol's solo career.

"The result was an undisputedly, umbrella-worthy, new-look, quiet-storm pleasure."

Fans celebrate as BTS V's Rainy Days receives the highest rank on Rolling Stone's Best Songs of 2023 by a K-soloist

On September 8, BTS V released his debut studio album, LayoVer, which was showered with much love and support given that the idol not only worked on it intensely but also because fans believed that it perfectly showed off V as a solo artist. While fans have seen glimpses of his genre through his SoundCloud and OST releases such as Snow Flower, Christmas Tree, Winter Bear, etc., they have also gained entry into a more structured and solid construction of his aura as a soloist.

Additionally, given that the idol consistently kept fans updated about the development of his solo album, fans felt deeply connected with the album, LayoVer. However, following its release, it wasn't just the fans who cheered on the album, but also several renowned music critics and credible music magazines who have put forth commendable reviews about the album's tracks.

Adding to the impressive list of note-worthy commentaries that LayOver and its track have received is Rolling Stone's placement of BTS V's Rainy Days on their much-awaited list of Best Songs of 2023.

In addition to placing at the 58th rank, which also stands as the highest rank received by a K-soloist on the list, the magazine also talked highly of the idol's music journey, his inspiration, and his work with Rainy Days.

"Each BTS solo project has its own distinct music personality. V is the member of the group with the deepest love of R&B, soul, and jazz, a fan of legends like Chet Baker and Frank Sinatra who's also a former saxophone player. He unfurled his old-school credentials on "Rainy Days" crooning over a forlorn piano and laidback beat as he explored the refined depths of this deliciously cloudy baritone. The result was an undisputedly umbrella-worthy, new-look, quiet-storm pleasure."

Following the review and honorable ranking, fans have been over the moon and celebrating the grand win for BTS V's solo track, Rainy Days.

In addition to BTS V, Jungkook was also mentioned on Rolling Stone's list of the Best Songs of 2023. His debut track, Seven (feat. Latto), was placed in 99th place, giving more reasons for ARMYs to celebrate the BTS members' solo careers.