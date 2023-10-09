"Made my whole week": Fans react as MONSTA X’s Minhyuk dances to NewJeans’ song "Super Shy" during 2023 Ground Forces Festival

MONSTA X's Minhyuk, who is currently serving in the military, surprised his fans on Sunday, October 8, 2023, with an unexpected and delightful performance. Minhyuk energetically danced to the girl group NewJeans' song Super Shy, showing his fans his dedication to his craft and connection to his fans.

However, that wasn't all as the singer was joined by a lively dance crew of other K-pop artists, creating a memorable spectacle for fans. Needless to say, when fans saw the video, they were excited and delighted about the same. They took to social media, especially X, formerly Twitter, to express their joy about the dance performance.

Fans delighted to see the MONSTA X singer dancing with other K-pop artists (Image via Twitter/jimicherries)

As mentioned earlier, the dance performance by MONSTA X's Minhyuk wasn't a solo endeavor as he was joined by two notable K-pop and K-drama stars. These were actor Nam Joo-hyuk, known for his role in the drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and GOT7's Jinyoung. Together, the three stars transformed their military camp into an impromptu K-pop dance festival. It managed to captivate everyone who saw the video, only leading to fans' excitement.

MONSTA X's Minhyuk stuns fans with his glorious moves to Super Shy at the military camp

The act of artistic expression in military service is part of a growing trend in the K-pop community. Several idols who are fulfilling their mandatory military duty are taking the opportunity to give group performances in their uniforms. The performances usually showcase the stars' and idols' dance skills and always stun fans who love to see the idols.

The soundtrack for Minhyuk's performance, Super Shy by NewJeans, has been gaining popularity as a dance challenge in the K-pop world. It's a part of NewJeans' second EP, Get Up, and serves as one of the triple title tracks on the release.

Expand Tweet

The upbeat track was the first to be unveiled from the EP and has inspired numerous K-pop idols to groove to its beat. Icons like SEVENTEEN and LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae have previously taken on the Super Shy challenge.

Minhyuk's group member, Shownu, only added to the excitement of the video. During a live session on Bubble, he noted that Minhyuk had improved his dancing skills during his time in the military. Shownu added that he watched Minhyuk's Super Shy performance and was thoroughly impressed by the intensity and control he displayed while dancing.

“Minhyuk, 'Super Shy'? I think he got better at dancing after being in the military. His control is totally MONSTA X. He did really well," the MONSTA X member said.

Apart from that, fans took to social media to praise the MONSTA X singer and while some said that the military was "feeding him good [sic]," others praised his dance skills.

Fans delighted to see Minhyuk dancing with other K-pop artists (Image via Twitter/thewakindead)

Fans delighted to see Minhyuk dancing with other K-pop artists (Image via Twitter/lilnottea)

Fans delighted to see Minhyuk dancing with other K-pop artists (Image via Twitter/bodylike3racha)

Fans delighted to see Minhyuk dancing with other K-pop artists (Image via Twitter/eytchwan)

Fans delighted to see Minhyuk dancing with other K-pop artists (Image via Twitter/enbebecart)

Fans delighted to see Minhyuk dancing with other K-pop artists (Image via Twitter/clouds_zip)

MONSTA X's Minhyuk, who began his military service on April 4, 2023, has been dearly missed by fans. His unexpected dance performance was a pleasant surprise and a heartwarming reminder of his commitment to his craft.

The event where this musical extravaganza took place was the "Ground Forces Festival." Traditionally celebrated from October 2 to 6, this festival is dedicated to honoring the service of men and women in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.

The Ground Forces Festival saw the participation of several other prominent artists, including GOT7’s Jinyoung, ONE's Ong Seong-wu and Ha Sung-woon, and actor Nam Joo-hyuk. Their performances made it an unforgettable celebration of music and talent, bridging the gap between military duty and artistic expression.