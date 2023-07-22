"WHAT'S YOUR ETA?" trends on Twitter as NewJeans releases the third title track for their Get Up album

On July 21, 2023, NewJeans rolled out the third title track, ETA, for their latest EP release, Get Up. With the previous two title tracks, Super Shy and Cool With You already reaching fans before the official release of the album, the last and undoubtedly the most exciting track has now found its way to the audience along with the rest of the album.

Additionally, it was also revealed that the entire music video was shot on iPhone 14 Pro, a collaboration that the band embarked on.

In less than 24 hours since its release, fans have already become obsessed with the music video and the song. The aesthetics, the concept employed, the outfits, and the choreography were some of the many things that fans complemented NewJeans on.

Following the release of the latest track, fans took to Twitter to post about it, trending the phrase "What's your ETA?" - a play on the song's name.

Fans celebrate the release of NewJeans' third title track, ETA, for their latest EP album, Get Up

As the much-awaited release of NewJeans' Get Up, along with its third title track, ETA, landed on the internet, fans were left gushing. Despite the group being rookies, many felt that their acting in the music video, along with everything else, is quite remarkable.

Additionally, given that the word ETA presents itself as an abbreviation that the NewJeans members don't expand on in the lyrics of the song, many became curious about what it means. While in the corporate world, it means 'Estimated Time of Arrival, in the world of coding, it refers to 'Edited To Add'. However, with the lyrics of the song, neither of the meanings seem to match.

As speculations about the meaning continued, many took to social media to shower praises on the song:

ٌ @slayerjeans pic.twitter.com/JgOiTYOutZ ETA really is THAT song that makes you want to GET UP and dance

•ᴗ•✩ @txtiyyih

pic.twitter.com/oaQ5v8sJhF WHATS YOUR ETA WHATS YOUR ETA NEW JEANS AND MAKING BANGER MUSIC AHHHHH

In light of fans trying to get to the bottom of the song's alliterations and meanings, many also found out that it could refer to a terrorist organization, a Basque separatist group, which was named ETA. This link led to the group being slammed by many.

The speculation further intensified as fans realized that in the song's teaser, the credits read:

"Starring NewJeans, Eva, Mikel, Maria."

While NewJeans clearly referred to the band, the other three names directly refer to the major people involved in the action and procession of the terrorist organization. Since they were held accountable for several attacks and murders in Spain, the terrorist group naturally takes a negative stance in the public eye.

It must be noted that there's no confirmation on the theory or concept adopted with NewJeans' ETA. However, that has not stopped netizens from taking to social media and calling out the group for the choice of name for their track.

Andrea @andrea_fm7

ETA was a terrorist group in Spain, and Mikel was one of it's lifers, Eva was his wife and María one of their most notorious victims.

New Jeans should apologize and change the song altogether. This is so f**King disgustingETA was a terrorist group in Spain, and Mikel was one of it's lifers, Eva was his wife and María one of their most notorious victims.New Jeans should apologize and change the song altogether. pic.twitter.com/kTKlWOJ3JF

Luch loves Kiof and DKB @lnwrldz As a Spanish person, new jeans comeback is disrespectful, ETA is a terrorist group in Spain, Mikel was their líder, Maria his wife, and Eva, if I'm not wrong, was a victim of one of the attacks, and their most commun method of their attacks was putting b0mbs on cars

🍒 scsvt @scsuni Spanish locals aren't happy with the eta thing and be careful the "threads" defending the group NJ you read lol eta is a serious thing here and spreading misinfo and saying locals are defending newjeans... I seea tweet saying as eta isn't a terrorist group. Please...lol

Minty Perry @minty_perry i thought people calling out newjeans for ETA were just absurd. like hello it just commonly means Estimated Time of Arrival.



but then people pointed out the names eva mikel and maria are so related to the terrorist group and their victims.



oh no NJ there’s no escaping that then

ANDY!! (spooks) @mexikouu HELP HOW ARE PEOPLE STILL DEFENDING NEW JEANS NEW SONG ETA? IT IS NOT A COINCIDENCE THAT ITS NAMED AFTER A TERRORIST GROUP, ITS NOT A COINCIDENCE THAT IT COMES OUT THE DAY THEY ATTACKED, ITS NOT A COINCIDENCE THAT THE TEASER IS A CAR AND THE NAMES ARE NO COINCIDENCE EITHER!!!!!

PopCulture @PopCulture2100 New Jeans ETA concept based on a terrorist group is not a coincidence and actually true. The names are way too specific on the trailer.

Regardless of the controversy, with the group putting forth exciting tracks one after the other with almost every release, many have been showering their love and support to them. The other tracks in the album, Get Up, have also been received positively by fans.