"WHAT'S YOUR ETA?" trends on Twitter as NewJeans releases the third title track for their Get Up album

On July 21, 2023, NewJeans rolled out the third title track, ETA, for their latest EP release, Get Up. With the previous two title tracks, Super Shy and Cool With You already reaching fans before the official release of the album, the last and undoubtedly the most exciting track has now found its way to the audience along with the rest of the album.
Additionally, it was also revealed that the entire music video was shot on iPhone 14 Pro, a collaboration that the band embarked on.
In less than 24 hours since its release, fans have already become obsessed with the music video and the song. The aesthetics, the concept employed, the outfits, and the choreography were some of the many things that fans complemented NewJeans on.
Following the release of the latest track, fans took to Twitter to post about it, trending the phrase "What's your ETA?" - a play on the song's name.
Fans celebrate the release of NewJeans' third title track, ETA, for their latest EP album, Get Up
As the much-awaited release of NewJeans' Get Up, along with its third title track, ETA, landed on the internet, fans were left gushing. Despite the group being rookies, many felt that their acting in the music video, along with everything else, is quite remarkable.
Additionally, given that the word ETA presents itself as an abbreviation that the NewJeans members don't expand on in the lyrics of the song, many became curious about what it means. While in the corporate world, it means 'Estimated Time of Arrival, in the world of coding, it refers to 'Edited To Add'. However, with the lyrics of the song, neither of the meanings seem to match.
As speculations about the meaning continued, many took to social media to shower praises on the song:
In light of fans trying to get to the bottom of the song's alliterations and meanings, many also found out that it could refer to a terrorist organization, a Basque separatist group, which was named ETA. This link led to the group being slammed by many.
The speculation further intensified as fans realized that in the song's teaser, the credits read:
"Starring NewJeans, Eva, Mikel, Maria."
While NewJeans clearly referred to the band, the other three names directly refer to the major people involved in the action and procession of the terrorist organization. Since they were held accountable for several attacks and murders in Spain, the terrorist group naturally takes a negative stance in the public eye.
It must be noted that there's no confirmation on the theory or concept adopted with NewJeans' ETA. However, that has not stopped netizens from taking to social media and calling out the group for the choice of name for their track.
Regardless of the controversy, with the group putting forth exciting tracks one after the other with almost every release, many have been showering their love and support to them. The other tracks in the album, Get Up, have also been received positively by fans.