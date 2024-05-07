Best-dressed Korean celebrities at the Met Gala 2024

The most awaited event of the year, the Met Gala, was held on Monday, May 6, in New York City at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year's theme was The Garden of Time, which aligned with the Costume Institute's exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The dress code for the evening was inspired by a short story written by J.G. Ballard in 1962.

Met Gala 2024 has already taken the internet by storm, with individuals being both impressed and disappointed in the attendees' looks. When it comes to Korean celebrities, Stray Kids, Jennie Kim, and Steven Yeun are considered some of the top celebrities from South Korea.

Their outfits made a lasting impression on fans, who were eager to see their favorite artists at the world's most renowned fashion event. As the dress code is left to one's interpretation of J.G. Ballard's story, this gave the attendees the liberty to showcase their creativity through fashion and that is exactly what these best-dressed Korean celebrities did.

Met Gala 2024: Top 3 Best-dressed Korean celebrities

Stray Kids

Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, I.N, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, and Seungmin were dressed in Tommy Hilfiger as they attended the event. They made history at the Met Gala 2024 by becoming the first-ever K-Pop group to arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibition together. This also marked their debut at the Met Gala, as all the members flew from Seoul, South Korea to New York City, US to attend the extravagant event.

The group's outfits followed a red, white, and blue color scheme with floral detailing and gold accents. They first stepped out onto the red carpet in overcoats and then proceeded to take them off in unison to reveal their color-coordinated suits.

Jennie Kim

Jennie Kim at the 2024 Met Gala (Image via Getty Images)

This is the second time Jennie Kim has attended the Met Gala. Following the dress code, Jennie wore a custom-made blue Alaïa dress. Her gown had a cut along the torso and she tied her hair up as she paired her outfit with drop earrings. Her matching blue heels and chain around her stomach tied the whole look together.

Last year, the BLACKPINK member shared her thoughts on her Met Gala debut and told Vogue on the red carpet that after attending the gala in 2022 for In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Rosé encouraged her to focus on having fun.

“Rosie, she was here last year. She told me just have fun, so that’s the plan for today," Jennie Kim said.

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun at the 2024 Met Gala (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Steven Yeun wore a Thom Browne floral suit showcasing his interpretation of the dress code. Despite wearing a simple back suit with a tuxedo, the floral patterns on the fabric took his look to the next level. The Korean American actor told The Hollywood Reporter that this was his first time attending the event, and also expressed his excitement about being a part of the Met Gala.

