Kendall Jenner opens up about having kids in the future, says she is currently enjoying the freedom of being "kidless"

American model Kendall Jenner recently opened up about being the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without kids and how she is enjoying her "kidless" freedom.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, the 28-year-old appeared in a Vogue interview to talk about boundaries and having a house away from the famous family's mother Kris Jenner, unlike all her sisters. She also talked about children, saying:

"When I was younger I used to say that by 27 I'd love to have kids. Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kidless freedom."

Kendall Jenner is the older sibling of Kylie Jenner, who shares two children daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with rapper Travis Scott.

Kendall Jenner opens up about having kids in the future

Kendall Jenner is the second-youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the successful clan. She has a total of six children. The eldest is Kourtney Kardashian, followed by Kim, Khloé, and Rob from her first marriage to late American attorney Robert Kardashian. She and Caitlyn Jenner share two children, Kendall and Kylie.

The now-grandmother, Kris, has 14 grandchildren from her five kids, however, Kendall Jenner has not welcomed any children yet. The supermodel had a conversation with Vogue on Thursday, who released a photoshoot highlighting 10 years of her modeling career.

Jenner spoke about her boundaries and how she was the only sister who did not live within walking distance from their mother, who lives in a customized mansion in the Ashley Ridge neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California. She explained that she liked her own space, but added:

"Even as a kid, I always have been. There are days when I look at what they have and think, 'That's really special.' I do like being a bit removed, but one day I'll make my way [closer], probably."

Kendall Jenner explained that she was not currently in a rush to have children and that she was enjoying "kidless freedom". The Vogue interview has not been the first time the model has reflected on her future life with kids.

In November 2023, Kendall met her sister Khloé and her son Tatum to celebrate her horse giving birth in an episode of The Kardashians. Kris and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble were also present.

The momager revealed that she had a dream of Kendall Jenner having a baby, and asked her daughter if she could ever see herself having a baby one day. The model replied without hesitation that,

"Of course. Three max. I'm cool with two, though. I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling, I know that."

Kris has always talked about her love for big families and how much she adored her grandchildren. She went on to encourage the 818 Tequila CEO and said that she "would love to see Kendall have a baby. She'd be such a good mommy." Kendall Jenner then smiled and replied,

"I swear I got this and I will give you a grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly. I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now, the ease I have in picking up and going somewhere."

Kendall Jenner made an appearance at the Met Gala on May 6, 2024. She wore a body-hugging gown that had a sculptural deep neckline and shoulders and a cutout waist.

The piece was from the Givenchy couture fall 1999 collection by Alexander McQueen.