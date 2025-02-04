"Who would wear this other than your wife?" — Internet reacts to Kanye West introducing first women’s clothing at Yeezy after Grammy appearance

On Tuesday, February 4, Kanye West shared the first piece of women's clothing on his clothing line, Yeezy, in an X post, which has since gone viral. The tweet contained pictures of a sheer black, strappy, high-rise bodysuit, designed with a see-through fabric. One of the pictures also showed Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, donning the bodysuit.

The Runway rapper's tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 190K views and 10K likes within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Who would wear this other than your wife?"

Some netizens speculated that perhaps the controversial outfits Censori wore in public were an experiment for his clothing line. Some even joked about wearing the bodysuit on their face as a robber's mask. More comments followed.

"Oh it was just art this whole time? Go figure" - commented an X user.

"Why she always naked bro? What would Jesus do?" - asked another.

lassy stuff. Ephesians 5:25: "Husbands love your wives as Christ loved the Church." - posted a user.

"Can't wait to put this on my head and go rob a liquor store. Thank you Kanye, very cool"- wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, others criticized the Gold Digger rapper for taking "less is more" to the next level.

"Ye really said, ‘Less is more’ and took it to the next level" - added a user.

was this designed for diddy?" - replied another.

"I miss the old Kanye" - commented a netizen.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were allegedly escorted out of Grammys on Sunday

Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 -Image via: Getty

Kanye West dropped the first woman's piece of his clothing line, two days after the 67th Grammys, where his wife, Bianca Censori's outfit choice became the center of controversies.

Censori, who had initially donned a fluffy black coat, dropped it in front of the cameras as she walked the red carpet, revealing a mesh, skin-tight, see-through slip dress underneath.

Per a Page Six article published on Monday, February 3, the couple were allegedly escorted out of the Grammys following their red carpet debut.

An insider source told the outlet that cops ushered Kanye West and Censori out after "the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet," claiming that it "was an attempt to replicate the album cover of Vultures".

Vultures 1 - the debut studio album by the hip-hop duo, ¥$ - composed of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign - was released in February 2024.

Its cover displays a man dressed in all black, including a full-coverage face mask, with a woman standing next to him, with her back to the camera. She's seen to be wearing nothing but thigh-high boots with a tiny piece of fabric covering her back.

Following their disappearance from the venue of the Grammys, it was rumored that the couple was kicked out of the event because they had not been officially invited.

However, it was later confirmed that they left of their volition and had been invited as the Dark Fantasy rapper was nominated in the Best Rap Song category for his 2024 track, Carnival. However, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us ended up winning the award.

After the pictures and clips of Kanye West and Censori's red carpet look went viral on social media, Mirror US reported that she could be in legal trouble for indecent exposure under the California Penal Code 314(1). If found guilty, a person can potentially receive a misdemeanor sentence of six months in a county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. When caught in a second offense, it is considered a felony.

