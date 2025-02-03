How many Grammy’s does Kendrick Lamar have?

Before Kendrick Lamar's historic night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the rapper was already considered by many to be hip-hop's MVP for 2024 following the success of his No.1 diss track Not Like Us and accompanying sixth studio album GNX.

Kendrick's tenured career has been decorated with more than diamond singles and platinum plaques. The rapper has been a recipient of a Pulitzer Prize, multiple BET awards, VMA awards, and several American Music Awards.

Kendrick Lamar and Mustard are seen onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

Releasing his first song in 2003, Kendrick Lamar officially broke through the music industry with the release of his sophomore studio album Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City. The album, which debuted at No.2 on Billboard 200, earned him his first nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards.

His first official win at the Grammys came a year later at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards where he won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his hit record 'I'.

This year's award ceremony found Kendrick Lamar continuing his reign over hip-hop with the Compton native taking home five Grammys for his 2024 anthem Not Like Us, bringing his career total to 22 awards.

Given that he has been nominated 57 times, below is a complete list of every Grammy Kendrick Lamar has won throughout his career:

57th Annual Grammy Awards - I for "Best Rap Song"

57th Annual Grammy Awards - I for "Best Rap Performance"

58th Annual Grammy Awards - Bad Blood for "Best Music Video"

58th Annual Grammy Awards - To Pimp A Butterfly for "Best Rap Album"

58th Annual Grammy Awards - Alright for "Best Rap Song"

58th Annual Grammy Awards - Alright for "Best Rap Performance"

58th Annual Grammy Awards - These Walls for "Best Rap Collaboration"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - Humble for "Best Rap Song"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - Humble for "Best Music Video"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - DAMN for "Best Rap Album"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - Loyalty for "Best Rap Performance"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - Humble for "Best Rap Performance"

61st Annual Grammy Awards - King's Dead for "Best Rap Performance"

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Family Ties for "Best Rap Performance"

65th Annual Grammy Awards - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers for "Best Rap Album"

65th Annual Grammy Awards - The Heart Part 5 for "Best Rap Performance"

65th Annual Grammy Awards - The Heart Part 5 for "Best Rap Song"

67th Annual Grammy Awards - Not Like Us for "Best Rap Song"

67th Annual Grammy Awards - Not Like Us for "Best Rap Performance"

67th Annual Grammy Awards - Not Like Us for "Best Music Video"

67th Annual Grammy Awards - Not Like Us for "Song of the Year"

67th Annual Grammy Awards - Not Like Us for "Record of the Year"

Kendrick Lamar dedicates his Grammy win to Los Angeles and West Coast rappers

Kendrick Lamar had a massive night at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards after his No.1 diss track Not Like Us took home five awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The track was first released on May 4, 2024, capping off his highly publicized rap beef with Drake, which many refer to as the 2024 Rap Beef. Not Like Us has since gone on to generate over a billion streams on Spotify, building anticipation surrounding the likelihood of Kendrick performing the record at his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance.

After receiving his Song of the Year Grammy award, which was presented to him by iconic singer-songwriter Diana Ross, Kendrick expressed a deep gratitude for the West Coast and all the artists who've inspired him throughout his career.

“All the West Coast artists, from early on, G Malone, Problem, Bad Lucc, K-Bo, Daylyt. These are the cats that inspired me to be the MC I am today. Schoolboy, J-Roc, Ab-Soul, this is what it’s about, man. Because at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music — I don’t care what it is. We are the culture."

Kendrick was going up against major names in the industry, like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, for the highly coveted Record of the Year award.

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us was nominated alongside Billie Eilish's BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Taylor Swift's Fortnight (feat. Post Malone), Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's Die With A Smile, Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please, Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe!, and Beyonce’s Texas Hold Em.

Kendrick Lamar also seemingly dedicated his win to ongoing recovery efforts to rehabilitate and prevent the destruction being caused by the LA Wildfires, stating:

"We gonna dedicate this one to the city. This is my neck of the woods, have held me down since a young pup. Since I was in the studio, scrapping to write the best raps and all that. Most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena, this is a true testament that we can continue to restore this city"

While Kendrick Lamar did take home multiple awards at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, major winners this year also include Chappell Roan, who was crowned Best New Artist, and Beyoncé, who took home Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.

