Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar: Who has won more Grammys? 

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap beef is one of the biggest news stories of 2024, from wild allegations of abuse and predatory behavior implied on their diss tracks to having a dedicated World War II Wikipedia page created to document their entire rivalry.

It has led to some major speculations among fans on both rappers' legacies, with many online new media outlets urging the debate on who is currently winning the rap beef. Meanwhile, when it comes to winning Grammys, Lamar has won 17, while Drake has five awards to his name.

Both rappers have had a very accomplished career in the hip/hop music industry since they first came onto the music scene, winning Billboard awards and several Grammy nominations.

Kendrick Lamar was also famously awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN, with their committee publicly praising the project by stating:

"A virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life."

Recapping all of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's Grammy wins in order: A complete list

Both artists have collected a large number of Grammy nominations for singles, projects, and performances. This list will recap the various Recording Academy Awards the rappers have received over their careers.

1) Drake's Grammy wins

Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, made a big splash in the music industry when he received his first two Top 10 Billboard hits, Best I Ever Had (which peaked at No. 2) and Forever Feat. Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 charts.

Drake (R) and songwriters accept Best Rap Song for 'God's Plan' onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Drake's Best I Ever Had was nominated for "Best Rap Song" and "Best Rap Solo Performance" at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The rapper bagged his first win back in 2011 at the 55th Annual Grammy Award for his second studio album, Take Care, with the project receiving an award for the "Best Rap Album" of the year. These are the other four times Drake has won a Grammy:

59th Annual Grammy Awards - Hotline Bling for "Best Rap Performance" and "Best Rap Performance".

61st Annual Grammy Awards - God's Plan for "Best Rap Song".

65th Annual Grammy Awards - WAIT FOR U for "Best Melodic Rap Performance"

During his Grammy acceptance speech for God's Plan, Drizzy was cut off mid-sentence for supposedly shading the Golden Gramophone when he stated:

"Look, look, if there people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won."

Throughout his career, Drizzy has been nominated over 55 times, receiving four nominations this year at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for:

"Best Rap Album": Her Loss "Best Rap Song": Rich Flex "Best Melodic Rap Performance": Spin Bout U "Best Rap Performance": Rich Flex

2) Kendrick Lamar's Grammy wins

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is one of the most popular Compton rappers. He released his first song in 2003, titled Whatcha Know About It. He started to gain mainstream attention after he dropped his 2010 mixtape, Overly Dedicated, which was exclusively released through iTunes.

He finally broke through with the release of his 2012 second studio album, Good Kid, m.A.A.d City, which broke through Billboard's Hot 200 album charts by peaking at No. 2. K-Dot also claimed the top spot on the magazine's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Kendrick Lamar would later be nominated for "Best New Artist," "Best Rap Album," and "Album Of The Year" for this project during the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. K-Dot's first two Grammy wins came a year later, for his song I. Here are all the other 15 times Kendrick has won a Grammy throughout his career:

58th Annual Grammy Awards - Bad Blood for "Best Music Video"

58th Annual Grammy Awards - To Pimp A Butterfly for "Best Rap Album"

58th Annual Grammy Awards - Alright for "Best Rap Song"

58th Annual Grammy Awards - Alright for "Best Rap Performance"

58th Annual Grammy Awards - These Walls for "Best Rap Collaboration"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - Humble for "Best Rap Song"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - Humble for "Best Music Video"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - DAMN for "Best Rap Album"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - Loyalty for "Best Rap Performance"

60th Annual Grammy Awards - Humble for "Best Rap Performance"

61st Annual Grammy Awards - King's Dead for "Best Rap Performance"

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Family Ties for "Best Rap Performance"

65th Annual Grammy Awards - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers for "Best Rap Album"

65th Annual Grammy Awards - The Heart Part 5 for "Best Rap Performance"

65th Annual Grammy Awards - The Heart Part 5 for "Best Rap Song"

During the acceptance speech for "Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar stated:

"First and foremost, I want to thank my family for giving me the courage and vulnerability to share these stories and share my truth with this album, As artists, we're all entertainers...stupid, you know...and we say things to provoke thoughts and feelings and emotions... So going back and thinking back where I started with rap and how far its came, I want like to thank the Culture for allowing me to evolve."

Aside from the above wins, Kendrick Lamar has been nominated 50 times throughout his career, with his most recent nomination coming during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for:

"Best Music Film": Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour "Best Rap Performance": The Hillbillies "Best Music Video": Count Me Out

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap beef is currently on pause as per DJ Akademic's stream on Rumble, where he mentioned the shooting at Drizzy's Toronto residence had caused a delay in further diss tracks being dropped.