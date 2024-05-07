Breaking down Kendrick Lamar's rapid response to Drake on Meet The Grahams

Kendrick Lamar dropped a response track Meet The Grahams within an hour of Drake releasing his diss track, Family Matters on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Drake's diss track was primarily aimed at Kendrick Lamar but he also called out several other rappers including Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and A$AP Rocky.

Kendrick's single was released on YouTube and has already garnered over 14 million views since Saturday. The cover art for the YouTube video was an expanded image of the "Glove photograph" Kenny had used as the cover for 6:16 in LA. The picture was however removed from Apple Music not long after the song was released for supposedly violating Apple's cover art guidelines.

The track is aggressive and has several controversial allegations fired at Drake. These include claiming that Drizzy has fathered an 11-year-old girl and has an unspecified number of children over the years. It also alleges that the OVO CEO is addicted to prescription pills.

Dissecting Kendrick Lamar's latest Drake allegations laid out on Meet The Grahams

Soon after the allegations on Meet The Grahams flooded the internet, Drake (Aubrey Graham) addressed the controversial statements about fathering a secret daughter in an Instagram story.

"hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me...these guys are in shambles," the rapper wrote.

Expand Tweet

Kendrick Lamar's new diss track is creatively split into four parts with each verse, acting as letters, addressing a separate member of the Graham family. Kendrick directly expresses his views of Drake as an individual and an artist to everybody in Drizzy's family, before finally ending the song with a verse aimed at Aubrey.

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

[Verse 1]

"Dear Adonis / I'm sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest / It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive / I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda wore a c*ndom."

Kendrick Lamar starts Meet The Grahams by directly speaking to Drake's son, Adonis Graham. He cites that it isn't the child's fault that Drizzy is a "bad father" seemingly taking shots at the OVO CEO's parenting skills and personality.

"I'm sorry that you gotta grow up and then stand behind him / Life is hard, I know, the challenge is always gon' beat us home / Sometimes our parents make mistakes that affect us until we grown / And you're a good kid that need good leadership."

Dot's core themes of morals, integrity, and discipline, are something he's consistently brought up throughout his diss track warfare with Drake. Kenny talks to Adonis explaining that he understands what it's like to grow up in a dysfunctional home, hoping he doesn't grow up admiring Drizzy.

Kendrick Lamar calls him a "good kid," referencing his 2012 album good kid, m.A.A.d city. He also offers to mentor Adonis as he believes all Drake's son needs is "good leadership."

The official album cover for Kendrick Lamar's 2012 album 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' (Image via X/@kendricklamar)

"Let me be your mentor since your daddy don't teach you s--t / Never let a man p*ss on your leg, son / Either you die right there or pop that man in the head, son / Never fall in the escort business, that's bad religion"

K-Dot brings up a rumored incident from 2013 when rapper T.I.'s friend allegedly urinated on Drake during the movie premiere of Takers. He also brought up how Drizzy was supposedly not taking any action against him. Kenny uses this as an example to tell Adonis about the theme of Death before Dishonor.

"Please remember, you could be a b*tch even if you got b-----s / Never code-switch, whether right or wrong, you a Black man / Even if it don't benefit your goals, do some push-ups, get some discipline / Don't cut them corners like your daddy did, f--k what Ozempic did."

Kendrick Lamar continues his Drake diss track citing how Adonis is a black man and must learn the principle of discipline in his life to be able to distinguish between "right or wrong."

He also alleges Drake had gotten plastic surgery to get into shape when citing that Adonis should work on himself and "not cut corners" like Drizzy.

"Don't pay to play with them Brazilians, get a gym membership / Understand, no throwin' rocks and hidin' hands, that's law / Don't be ashamed 'bout who you wit', that's how he treat your moms / Don't have a kid to hide a kid to hide again, be sure."

Kendrick Lamar also claims that Drizzy is ashamed of his baby mama and wishes for Adonis to grow up to be a better man to the people around him. Lamar then goes on to cite the importance of being around the children that he would eventually father and raising them right.

"Five percent will comprehend, but ninety-five is lost / Be proud of who you are, your strength come from within / Lotta superstars that's real, but your daddy ain't one of them / And you nothing like him, you'll carry yourself as king / Can't understand me right now? Just play this when you eighteen."

Adonis and Drake as referenced by Kendrick Lamar on 'Meet The Grahams' (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

Kendrick Lamar ends his statement to Adonis by noting that he's too young to understand what's being said in this song. He hopes for Adonis to play this verse back once he turns eighteen, citing he'll be in a more mature state of mind to reflect on his father's behavior.

[Verse 2]

Aubrey Graham and Sandra Graham as referenced on Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Meet The Grahams' (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

"Dear Sandra, Your son got some habits, I hope you don't undermine them / Especially with all the girls that's hurt inside this climate / You a woman, so you know how it feels to be in alignment / With emotion, hopin' a man can see you and not be blinded."

Kendrick Lamar then directs his line of questioning toward Drake's parents by calling out his mother, Sandra Graham. He claims that as a woman, she should not side with her son alleging that he's been disrespectful and abusive to the women in his life.

"Dear Dennis, you gave birth to a master manipulator / Even usin' you to prove who he is is a huge favor / I think you should ask for more paper, and more paper / And more, uh, more paper."

K-Dot then speaks directly to Drake's father, Dennis Graham, claiming that his son is a "master manipulator." He also alludes to supposed Dennis' negative behavior as a father which allegedly led to Aubrey becoming the man he is today.

Kendrick Lamar proceeds to make fun of Dennis by claiming he shouldn't stop asking Drake for money and should continue to ask for "more paper".

Dennis Graham as referenced by Kendrick Lamar on 'Meet The Grahams' (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

"I'm blamin' you for all his gamblin' addictions / Psychopath intuition, the man that like to play victim / You raised a horrible f--kin' person, the nerve of you, Dennis / Sandra, sit down, what I'm about to say is heavy, now listen."

Lamar then begins explaining that Dennis is the reason behind Drake's gambling addiction. He is seemingly alluding to the promotional deal Drake signed with Stake (an online casino platform). K-Dot then claims that Dennis raised a "horrible person" with psychopathic tendencies.

"Mm-mm, your son's a sick man with sick thoughts, I think n----s like him should die / Him and Weinstein should get f--ked up in a cell for the rest they life / He hates Black women, hypers-xualizes 'em with k*nks of a n*mpho f*tish / Grew facial hair because he understood bein' a beard just fit him better"

Kendrick Lamar turns his attention back to Sandra to explain his reason for believing Aubrey is a psychopath who deserves death. He says that it is because of his "sick" nature, alluding to Kenny's previous claims of Drake being pr*datory against women. Lamar also goes on to compare Drizzy to Harvey Weinstein who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for s*x crimes.

"He got s-x offenders on ho-VO that he keep on a monthly allowance / A child should never be compromised and he keepin' his child around them / And we gotta raise our daughters knowin' there's pr*dators like him lurkin' / F--k a rap battle, he should die so all of these women can live with a purpose"

K-Dot explains that he wishes for Drake's death in the hopes of liberating the women that he allegedly abused, hoping to make the world a safer place to raise his own daughter.

He claims that Drizzy's label OVO Sound is filled with registered s*x offenders and even calls the latter a "pr*dator."

"I been in this industry twelve years, I'ma tell y'all one lil' secret / It's some weird s--t goin' on and some of these artists be here to police it / They be streamlinin' victims all inside of they home and callin' 'em tender / Then leak videos of themselves to further push their agendas."

Kendrick Lamar's statements to Sandra dive deeper into why he believes these allegations. Citing that he's had a 12-year-long career in the industry, he claims that he knows how artists indulge in heinous activities like supposedly running s*x trafficking rings in their private homes.

He also claims that Drake's NSFW video was intentionally leaked by his team to lure more women into this ring, which he cites as always being the "agenda".

"To any woman that be playin' his music, know that you're playin' your sister / Or better, you're sellin' your niece, to the weirdos, not the good ones / Katt Williams said, Get you the truth, so I'ma get mines / The Embassy 'bout to get raided too, it's only a matter of time."

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs as referenced on Kendrick Lamar's 'Meet The Grahams' (Image via Instagram/@diddy)

Kendrick Lamar wishes for all women who claim to be Drake fans to heed his warnings. He claims that if they continue supporting him by playing his music, they're indirectly supporting his alleged "pr*datory" actions against younger women.

Kendrick then brings up Drake's 100 million dollar mansion that was nicknamed "The Embassy" when comparing Drizzy to Diddy. He cites that it's only a matter of time before the feds catch up to Aubrey and his supposed s*x trafficking ring.

"Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away / To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away / They lookin' at you too if you standin' by him, keep the family away / I'm lookin' to shoot through any p*rvert that lives, keep the family safe."

Kendrick then also uses a play on Drake's song Keep The Family Close from his 2016 album Views. He highlights how people like LeBron James and Steph Curry who've been closely associated with Drizzy should keep their distance and more importantly "keep the family away".

[Verse 3]

"Dear baby girl, I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don't commit to much but his music, yeah, that's for sure / He a narcissist, misogynist, livin' inside his songs / Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own."

Kendrick Lamar then turns his attention to a young girl he alleges is Drizzy's 11-year-old daughter. Citing that he feels bad for Drizzy for abandoning her, he explains that it is a part of his nature and calls him a "misogynist" who cares about himself and his music.

"Should be teachin' you time tables or watchin' Frozen with you / Or at your eleventh birthday singin' poems with you / Instead, he be in Turks payin' for s-x and poppin' Percs, examples that you don't deserve."

Kendrick cites how Drake should be there to watch his daughter grow up and play an active role as a parent. He claims that Drizzy should be teaching her math and watching children's movies with her, instead of partying and doing drugs.

"I wanna tell you that you're loved, you're brave, you're kind / You got a gift to change the world, and could change your father's mind / 'Cause our children is the future, but he lives inside confusion / Money's always been illusion, but that's the life he's used to."

Kenny wishes for this girl to know she's loved and brave enough to face the world on her own, even though Aubrey isn't in her life. Dot alleges that by being herself she might be able to change Drizzy's mind on fatherhood as well.

Expand Tweet

"His father prolly didn't claim him neither / History do repeats itself, sometimes it don't need a reason / But I would like to say it's not your fault that he's hidin' another child / Give him grace, this the reason I made Mr. Morale."

Kendrick Lamar explains to this young girl that her father's actions are simply "history" repeating itself and not her fault. He claims in the track that Drake's behavior was impacted by Dennis not playing an active role in his son's childhood.

"So our babies like you can cope later / Give you some confidence to go through somethin', it's hope later / I never wanna hear you chase a man 'cause his failed behavior / Sittin' in the club with sugar daddies for validation."

Kendrick Lamar brings up his 2022 album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers to use as an example of how he wishes to change the world. He explains that the album was created to give children overlooked by their parents the confidence to stand strong through life despite their parent's "failed behavior."

"You need to know that love is eternity and trumps all pain / I'll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains / Yes, he's a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right / And a f--kin' deadbeat that should never say more life / Meet the Grahams."

Kendrick cites how it can be exciting to have a father who is a hitmaker and superstar but explains that he's still a "deadbeat" father who neglected his supposed daughter.

Kendrick Lamar's use of Drake's 2017 mixtape More Life is basically him stating that Drizzy should refrain from fathering any more children.

[Verse 4]

Dennis Graham on the cover of Drake's 2017 mixtape 'More Life' as referenced by Kendrick Lamar on 'Meet The Grahams' (Image via YouTube/@YoungMoneyEntertainment)

"Dear Aubrey, I know you probably thinkin' I wanted to crash your party / But truthfully, I don't have a hatin' bone in my body / This supposed to be a good exhibition within the game / But you f--ked up the moment you called out my family's namel"

Kendrick Lamar's final verse is aimed directly at Drake, with K-Dot explaining that this beef was supposed to be a friendly "exhibition." However, he claims that because Drizzy brought up Kenny's family, this was turning out to be one of the most vicious rap battles of the 21st century.

"Why you had to stoop so low to discredit some decent people? / Guess integrity is lost when the metaphors doesn't reach you / And I like to understand 'cause your house was never a home / Thirty-seven, but you showin' up as a seven-year-old."

Kendrick Lamar making fun of his own height, through double entendres on this bar, is extremely humorous. This is because it follows Drake's theme of Kenny being short which has been consistent in all of his diss tracks.

"You got gamblin' problems, drinkin' problems, pill-poppin' and spendin' problems / Bad with money, wh*rehouse / Solicitin' women problems, therapy's a lovely start / But I suggest some ayahuasca, strip the ego from the bottom / I try to empathize with you 'cause I know that you ain't been through nothin"

K-Dot makes fun of Drizzy alleging he has multiple addictions from gambling to drug abuse, while accusing him of being a womanizer. Kendrick recommends the use of Ayahuasca, a medicinal plant, to help cleanse his spirit.

"Crave entitlement, but wanna be liked so bad that it's puzzlin' / No dominance, let's recap moments when you didn't fit in / No secret handshakes with your friend / No cultural cachet to binge, just disrespectin' your mother / Identity's on the fence, don't know which family will love ya."

Kendrick Lamar claims that Drake is somebody who "craves entitlement" by recapping all the moments from when he wasn't famous. He calls his bi-racial ethnicity by claiming Aubrey supposedly latched on to Black American Hip/Hop culture since he was too confused about where he belonged.

"The skin that you livin' in is compromised in personas / Can't channel your masculine even when standin' next to a woman / You a body shamer, you gon' hide them baby mamas, ain't ya? / You embarrassed of 'em, that's not right, that ain't how mama raised us"

He continues to make fun of Drizzy's biracial ethnicity and then proceeds to make fun of the OVO CEO for allegedly fathering more children apart from Adonis. He claims that Drake has been hiding this fact from the public because he's "embarrassed."

"Take that mask off, I wanna see what's under them achievements / Why believe you? You never gave us nothin' to believe in / 'Cause you lied about religious views, you lied about your surgery / You lied about your accent and your past tense, all is perjury."

Kendrick Lamar's final bars on Meet The Grahams find him calling Drake a habitual liar who hasn't been truthful to his audience or himself. He claims that Drizzy lied about his religious views and alleged plastic surgery.

Drake's OVO Sound record label's famous "Owl" logo as referenced by Kendrick Lamar on 'Meet The Grahams' (Image via X/@welcomeOVO)

"You lied about your ghostwriters, you lied about your crew members / They all p---y, you lied on 'em, I know they all got you in 'em / You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh / You lied about them other kids that's out there hopin' that you come."

Kendrick Lamar goes on to claim that Drizzy has lied about his own crew, his son, his daughter, and the fact he's been using ghostwriters. He also brings up how Drake has been lying about the "other kids" he's fathered but kept hidden from the world.

"You lied about the only artist that can offer you some help / F*ck a rap battle, this a long life battle with yourself"

The final message delivered to Aubrey finds Kendrick Lamar making a statement about Drake's personal insecurities, flaws as a father, and addictions. He also cites Drizzy's immaturity claiming that his rap battle with K-Dot is not significant compared to the "lifelong" battle against his own character.

Similar to Kendrick Lamar's other diss tracks Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, his third diss track is also a lengthy highly controversial record. It has a total runtime of 6:32 minutes, with production credits to The Alchemist.