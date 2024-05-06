Whitney Alford's brother weighs in on Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef amid latter's allegations 

As the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef continues to escalate, Taylor Alford has taken to X to seemingly side with K. Dot. For those uninitiated, Drizzy seemingly noted in his Family Matters and The Heart Part 6 diss tracks that Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford cheated on him. Whitney’s brother has since taken to the internet to show support for the Humble crooner.

Taylor Alford took to X on May 5 to publicly support Kendrick Lamar for his latest Drake diss track and single, Not Like Us. Taylor said in a tweet, “F*ck em up bro.” At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 5.3 million views.

Taylor Alford shows support for Kendrick Lamar (Image via X)

Many were convinced that by Taylor publicly supporting the Euphoria crooner, he was seemingly debunking the domestic violence accusations that Drake accused K. Dot of. Attesting to the same, X user @siinwop among many others, noted:

“This basically debunks Family matters and Kendrick’s abuse allegations Why would Whitney’s brother support him if he beat his sister up”

Taylor Alford is a musician who has released the tracks Job Well Done, INGLEWOOD, and Wanna Be, among others.

What did Drake say about Whitney Alford?

Drake commented on Kendrick Lamar’s relationship with his fiancée Whitney Alford twice in his diss tracks Family Matters and The Heart Part 6. On Friday, May 3, the Certified Lover Boy released the former, where he noted in the lyrics that one of Kendrick’s children, whom he shares with Whitney, could possibly be Dave Free’s.

For those uninitiated, Dave Free is a friend of Kendrick Lamar's, and he is also a PhLang record label partner. Drake sang in Family Matters:

“Your baby mama captions always screamin, ‘Save me’/ You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace/ I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free/ Don’t make it dave freeze/ Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD”

At the end of the track, Drake also reiterated the physical violence allegations by rapping:

“They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your queen”

In The Heart Part 6, Drake’s fourth K. Dot diss track, which follows Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, and Family Matters, Drizzy reiterated the cheating accusations by rapping:

“What about the bones we dug up in that excavation/ And why isn’t Whitney denying all of the allegations/ Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale/ You haven’t seen the kid in six months, the distance is wild/ Dave leaving heart emojis under pics of the child.”

In Drake’s latest The Heart Part 6 track, he denied the s*x trafficking and p*dophile allegations that were brought up by Kendrick Lamar. The Toronto-based rapper also claimed that his camp shared false information with K. Dot in regards to Drake hiding away a secret daughter.

Fans now await the Compton, California-based rapper to address Drake’s The Heart Part 6 track. K. Dot dissed Drizzy with the songs Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet The Grahams, and Not Like Us previously.