"His father never claimed him either, history repeats himself" — Kendrick Lamar claims Drake has a daughter as latter's 2012 tweet goes viral

As Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef en sue, the former’s claims of the Canadian rapper having a secret daughter have gone viral across social media. K-Dot noted in his Meet The Grahams diss track that Drizzy was not part of his daughter’s life. The track was released moments after Champagne Papi released his latest diss track on Lamar called Family Matters on Friday, May 3.

In Kendrick Lamar’s Meet The Grahams song, he directly addressed Drake’s son, Adonis, and his parents, Sandra and Dennis. The savage letter to Drizzy then ended with K. Dot seemingly attempting to expose Drake for hiding his daughter away. Lamar crooned:

"Dear baby girl, I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world/ He don’t commit to much, but his music, yeah, that’s for sure/ He’s a narcissist, misogynist living inside his songs/ Try destroy families rather than taking care of his own."

Other lyrics in Meet The Grahams that were directed towards Drake’s supposed daughter included:

"His father never claimed him neither, history repeats itself."

The lyrics have taken fans by shock. Drake’s older tweet resurfacing in the middle has only added fuel to the fire.

Drake’s 2012 tweet resurfaces online in wake of Kendrick Lamar's Meet The Grahams song release

Internet sleuths did their own investigation after Kendrick Lamar claimed that Aubrey 'Drake' Graham had a secret daughter. A January 16, 2012 tweet has since resurfaced, where the Hotline Bling rapper wrote, “Baby girl.”

Many have fallen under the assumption that the Humble rapper used the word “baby girl” in Meet The Grahams as a nod to Drake’s tweet.

Meanwhile, it has also been speculated by fans that a jacket that was used by Drake’s daughter was included in the cover art for the aforementioned song. Alongside the jacket, one can also see a black leather Maybach equestrian glove, a receipt, and Drizzy’s medical prescriptions, which include his Ozempic and Zolpidem tablets.

For those uninitiated, Ozempic is a drug that lowers blood sugar levels but has popularly been used by many to initiate weight loss. The latter medication is taken by those who suffer from insomnia. It was also confirmed by DJ Akademiks that the objects were found in a suitcase that originally belonged to Drake’s father, Dennis Graham.

As the claims of Drake having a daughter hidden away circulated online, the singer took to his official Instagram story to address the same. While attaching an image of himself looking exasperated, he wrote:

"nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me… these guys are in shambles."

Prior to the release of Meet The Grahams, Drake dropped his diss track Family Matters, where he accused K. Dot of beating up his fiancée, Whitney Alford. In another scathing attack, Drizzy also claimed that one of Lamar’s children was actually the child of Dave Free, who belongs to the pgLang record label.

Lyrics in Family Matters include:

“We coulda left the kids outta this, don’t blame me/ You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet/ Your baby mama captions always screamin, “save me”/ You did her dirty all her life, you tryna made peace/ I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free/ Don’t make it Dave Free’s/ Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD”

As the song progressed, Drizzy made fun of Kendrick Lamar for often being favored by the Grammys.

Along with the diss track, Drizzy also took to Instagram to release a parody of Kendrick Lamar rapping on the Buried Alive Interlude, where the duo originally collaborated. The song was released in 2011 on The Boy’s Take Care album.