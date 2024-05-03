"Small, fake gangsta nepo babies"— Azealia Banks calls Kendrick Lamar's Euphoria beat "dumb trash" and proclaims "Drake won"

Rapper Azealia Banks is the new addition to the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. On May 1, 2024, Azealia shared a Billboard post on her Instagram story which read "Kendrick Lamar's response was worth the wait". Banks used phrases like "small fake gangsta nepo babies" for Kendrick Lamar.

Calling Billboard a paid-for platform and asking them to stop lying, Azealia mentioned—

“No, it was not,” she wrote. “Kendrick is still 4’9” and wears the same jean size as me. No one on earth cares about the feelings of small, fake gangsta nepo babies.”

Azealia's Instagram story (Image via X / @drizzyys)

Azealia Banks went on to express herself on her Instagram stories and continued a series of stories commenting on Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track Euphoria. In her second story, she called the track's beat "dumb trash" and stated—

“And that beat Kendrick is rapping on is dumb trash and the mix is muddy as hell. Quit the bullshit. Drake won. That’s it.”

Azealia's Instagram story (Image via X / @drizzyys)

Azealia siding with Drake in the feud has garnered a lot of reaction from fans on X.

Azealia Banks claimed Kendrick Lamar sent goons to have diss tracks from Drake and Cole removed

In a third Instagram story, Azealia Banks alleged that Kendrick Lamar sent goons to have Drake and J. Cole's diss track on him removed from digital service platforms before releasing his own diss track.

However, J. Cole had vowed to pull his diss track on Lamar off all streaming services after apologizing for the same at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina in April 2024.

Azealia's Instagram story (Image via X / @drizzyys)

As for Drake’s diss track, it received a cease and desist letter from the late Tupac Shakur’s estate claiming that the track was an abuse of one of the greatest hip-hop artist’s legacy. Hence, Drake complied with the same and removed the song from his social media accounts.

Additionally, she commented on Lamar's reference to YNW Melly in one of the verses which was a reference to the Mama Cry rapper getting into legal trouble.

Azealia Banks stated—

“The YNW Melly line was weak. That kid is being tried in Florida for a double homicide with potential to receive the death penalty as punishment for his crime.”

Commenting on advising Drake to be petty and sue Lamar, Azealia Banks continued—

“Drake should be petty and File against him for death threats since prosecutors like to use rappers’ lyrics as evidence. There’s absolutely a legitimate legal way to punk Kendrick into also giving Drake and apology and having him remove his garbage track from the internet everywhere.”

What's the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar?

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud dates back to 2013 when Lamar took a dig at Drake at the BET Hip Hop Awards calling him a “sensitive rapper”. In 2023 Drake and J.Cole released First Person Shooter in which J.Cole referred to himself, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake as the big three of rap to which Lamar answered through his verse on Metro Bommin and Future’s song Like That stating “It’s just big me.”

While J.Cole backed off from the feud after releasing a diss track on Lamar called 7 Minute Drill, Drake released two diss tracks Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle. He made fun of Lamar's height and collaborations with Taylor Swift in the former and used the AI-generated voices of late rapper Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dog to diss Kendrick Lamar in the second track.

On April 30, 2024, Kendrick Lamar released Euphoria named after the show Drake is an executive producer for. Lamar refers to Drake as a scam artist and commented on his bi-racial identity in the newly released diss track.

In addition to her Instagram stories, Azealia Banks also dedicated an Instagram post calling Lamar a "nepo baby" and stating it is the only reason why the Like That rapper is at the forefront.