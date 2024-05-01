Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake: Who has a bigger net worth in 2024?

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's long-standing feud continued as the former released a new diss track, Euphoria, on April 30, in response to Drake's diss tracks Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle released a few weeks ago.

In the six-minute-long track, Lamar's seemingly fiery lines accuse Drake of being a "pathetic master manipulator," "a scam artist" and more.

"And notice, I said 'we,' it's not just me,I'm what the culture feelin'/How many more fairytale stories 'bout your life 'til we had enough?/How many more Black features 'til you finally feel that you're Black enough?"

While the hip-hop world waits to see how Drake would respond to these allegations, let's delve deep into a side-by-side of the two successful artists' career earnings and net worth.

As of April 2024, Drake is reportedly worth an estimated $250 million, while Kendrick Lamar's reported net worth is estimated to be $75 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's career earnings explored amid diss battle

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake's net worth is reportedly $175 million more than Lamar's, making him one of the most successful artists in the hip-hop and music industry.

While both rappers are of the same age (Drake is 37 and Lamar is 36), Drake got a headstart in his career in the entertainment industry as an actor, playing Jimmy Brooks, a basketball star, in the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. He was just 15 when he started on the show in 2001 and was a series regular from season 1 to season 7.

He reportedly earned $50,000 per year from the show, which was his family's only income as his mother fell severely ill during that period. In an interview with Complex, the actor revealed:

"My mother was very sick. We were very poor, like broke. The only money I had coming in was off of Canadian TV, which isn’t that much money when you break it down."

Drizzy released his first mixtape in 2005 and, soon after, started working with Lil Wayne. On June 29, 2009, he signed with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment and debuted his extremely successful solo album, Thank Me Later, in June 2010, which hit #1 on the Billboard 100 in the US.

Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Every album Drake released so far has gone Platinum at least four times. He has sold more digital singles than any other artist in history. He grosses approximately one million dollars per concert and his 2016 Summer Sixteen Tour was the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of all time, earning $84.3 million off 54 shows.

According to Billboard, he leads the list of the highest-grossing rappers in the Boxscore archives. His comprehensive career earnings equate to $430 million before taxes and lifestyle costs. When Apple Music launched, the Canadian rapper signed a $19 million exclusivity deal that allowed the company to house all of Drake's future solos.

Compared to this, Kendrick Lamar has earned more than $180 million in his career and his net worth as of April 2024 is $75 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned $60 million in 2018, making him one of the highest-paid entertainers that year.

In 2018, the Pulitzer Prize winner produced and curated the soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther, which included the hit song All The Stars. The track earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

Kendrick Lamar released his first mixtape in 2003 and his first studio album in 2011. As of 2024, he has released five studio albums. According to NME, the tour for his 2022 album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, became the highest-grossing rap tour at the time, earning more than $110.9 million across 73 shows. This was surpassed by Drake's It’s All A Blur tour, which grossed $129.7 million.

According to Forbes, Kendrick Lamar also earned a considerable amount from brand endorsements, including collaborations with Nike and American Express, though the exact amount is unknown.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud has been going on for over a decade. The rivalry started in 2013 when Lamar took shots at Drizzy and other artists in his Control verse. Since then, both artists have been taking subliminal shots at each other.

The feud escalated in 2023 when Drake and J. Cole released a track titled First Person Shooter, calling themselves and Lamar the "big three" in the rapping industry.

Kendrick Lamar fired back against this during his surprise guest feature in Metro Boomin and Future's Like That, to which Drake responded with Push Ups. And so, the feud seemingly continues with the release of Euphoria as everyone waits with bated breath to see how Drake would counter this.