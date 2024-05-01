"Kendrick didn't win a Pulitzer for nothing" - Fans in awe as rapper drops Euphoria diss track aimed at Drake

Kendrick Lamar is once again being hailed as a lyrical genius for his latest diss track “Euphoria” aimed at Drake. The track, running for 6 minutes and 24 seconds, took scathing jabs at the many rumors and controversies about the Toronto-based rapper.

The track, released on April 30, was a response to Drake’s “Push Ups”. The two have been going back and forth with their feud for quite a few months now where J. Cole was also partially involved.

However, the main focus of Lamar’s blistering lyrics in "Euphoria" is Drake and fans are claiming, the former won this battle. They noted that Lamar’s excellence shone through the beats used in the track, but primarily through the sheer wordplay in its lyrics.

Produced by Cardo, the song has since been making waves online. There are plenty of easter eggs throughout the track that have fans decoding their hidden meanings.

Some fans have also pointed out that Kendrick Lamar is not just a rapper, but an artist who was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his 2017 album DAMN. He was the first artist to earn such a prestigious award outside of the genre of jazz or classical music. One Instagram user commented on The Shade Room’s post on the song, saying Lamar’s Pulitzer win was not for nothing.

Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track has got fans in a chokehold

It appears that fans are siding with Kendrick Lamar for now. Drake released another diss track “Taylor Made Freestyle” along with “Push Ups”. However, the former featured AI verses of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. It caused Drake to be threatened with legal action by the late rapper Tupac’s estate, leading to the song’s subsequent removal from the internet.

In “Euphoria”, Kendrick Lamar has addressed every single controversy Drake got entangled into, including the AI verse in his track. He called the Canadian rapper a “master manipulator” and a “habitual liar” in the song, adding a subtle warning:

“But don't tell no lie about me and I won't tell truths 'bout you”

Lamar used cryptic descriptions to attack Drake by mentioning his supposed misogynistic behavior, ghostwriting, engaging with minors, lawsuits, and so on. The lyrics also showcase shout-outs to fellow rappers including Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and Gunna.

Fans are in awe of how Kendrick Lamar kept switching beats in the track and criticized Drake in four different scales. Even a few Drake fans have acknowledged Lamar's brilliance in delivering substantial and good lyrics. Here are some of the reactions from netizens praising Lamar's artistic genius:

"Euphoria" is being regarded by fans as an incredible song and not just a flat rap track without actual material. Despite the barbed criticism hurled at Drake, the well-laid-out points in this song are what have won people over.