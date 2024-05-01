What does Crodie mean? Kendrick Lamar tears into Drake with savage diss track response 

Kendrick Lamar has dropped his latest diss track “Euphoria”, churning his back-and-forth feud with Drake. The track comes nearly three weeks after Drake released “Push Ups”, a response to Lamar’s previous diss track “Like That”.

Lamar mentions the Canadian rapper’s name Aubrey along with J. Cole towards the end of Verse 1, as the lyric goes:

“Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I'm a selfish n*gga”

Later, in Verse 1, Lamar mentions the “One Dance” hitmaker in a more prominent light:

“I like Drake with the melodies. I don't like Drake when he act tough”

The six-minute-long track is replete with wordplay through which Kendrick Lamar unloaded on nearly every controversy the Toronto rapper has recently found himself in. Lamar addressed Drake as “Crodie” in the final lines:

“Don't speak on the family, crodie/ It can get deep in the family, crodie/ Talk about me and my family, crodie?/ Someone gon' bleed in your family, crodie/ I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and bla*my, crodie”

The term 'Crodie' is a portmanteau, originating from the words 'Crip' and 'brodie'. Crip is used as an offensive North American term for a crippled person. It also refers to members of Los Angeles-based street gangs. 'Brodie', meanwhile, is an internet slang meaning brother or a close friend.

Rappers and non-affiliated people have now adopted the term 'Crodie', originally used by gang members. Lamar uses the term in his track as a mockery of Drake's alleged ties with gangs.

Kendrick Lamar blasts Drake in new diss track

The title of Kendrick Lamar's latest jab at Drake is seemingly a take on HBO's Euphoria, where the latter is an executive producer. The show revolved around the lives of high school students and several other sensitive themes, including substance abuse, and engaging with a minor.

Fans have questioned Drake's interactions and friendships with underage women throughout his career. Lamar's "Euphoria" is a supposed nod to these rumors and allegations.

Among many other jabs, Lamar questions Drake's authenticity as well as racial identity in the track. He calls the latter a "scam artist". There are certain takes on Drake's ghostwriting rumors, his perceived misogyny, the AI use of Tupac's lines and so on.

The beef between the rappers supposedly began when Drake dropped "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole on his 2023 album For All the Dogs.

In the track, J. Cole referred to himself, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar as the "big three". In response to the track, Lamar released "Like That" where he said there was only "big me", dissing Cole's lyric.