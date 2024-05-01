Who is Terence Crawford? Kendrick Lamar likens himself to renowned boxing champion in Euphoria as he asks Drake to address Pusha T beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's long-standing feud took a new turn when the former likened himself to Terence Crawford, the boxing champion, in his new track, Euphoria, which released on April 30. The song acted as a response to a diss track that Drake released in April, Push Ups, which saw the Canadian rapper mock Lamar.

17 days after Drake released Push Ups, Lamar came out with Euphoria, in which he addressed many of Drake's actions, including his longstanding feud with fellow rapper Terrence Thornton, most commonly known by his moniker Pusha T.

"Yeah, f*ck all that pushin’ P, let me see you push a T / You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me? / He’s Terrence Thornton, I’m Terence Crawford, yeah, I’m whoopin’ feet,” Lamar rapped.

Through this verse, Kendrick Lamar likened himself to Terence Crawford, an American professional boxer, who is a welterweight undisputed champion.

Terence Crawford has held the WBO welterweight title since 2018

Born on September 28, 1987, in Nebraska, Terence Crawford began boxing at the age of seven. Nicknamed "Bud," Crawford boxed in 70 amateur bouts before he became part of the professional circuit.

According to Planetsport, he unified the junior welterweight division, as in 2017, he won all four major world titles, including the WBA Super, WBC, IBF, and WBO in 2017. Terence Crawford is a three-division world champion. He is a former lightweight champion, a former junior welterweight undisputed champion, and a welterweight undisputed champion. He is also the current unified welterweight champion.

He became the first undisputed champion at 140 pounds since Kostya Tszyu in 2004 and is the first male fighter to hold all four world titles simultaneously since Jermain Taylor in 2005.

Terence Crawford is known for his ability to switch-hit from orthodox to southpaw. He is most popularly known for his victories including defeating Jose Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Kell Brook, and Shawn Porter to secure five defense titles at welterweight.

On a personal front, Terence Crawford, aged 36, has been with his partner Alindra Person since the early 2000s, as per The Sun. The duo reportedly has six children, Terence Jr., Miya, T. Bud, Tyrese, Talaya, and Trinity Michele.

Kendrick Lamar addressed Drake's feud with Pusha T in his new diss track

Rappers are famously known for addressing their animosity with each other via diss tracks, a decades-long tradition that still holds to this day. Canadian rapper Drake is no stranger to feuds himself, having drawn the ire of several rappers including Rick Ross, Pusha T, and Kanye West.

The latest to join the list is Kendrick Lamar. According to Billboard, the feud between the two rappers is not new but resurfaced recently when Drake and J Cole collaborated on First Person Shooter in 2023 and dubbed themselves and Lamar as the "big three" of the hip-hop industry.

"Love when they argue the hardest MC. Is it K. Dot [Kendrick]? Is it Aubrey [Drake]? Or me? We the big three, like we started a league."

This seemingly angered the Compton rapper, who claimed that there was no "big three," and rapped, "it’s just big me" when he featured in Metro Boomin and Future's Like That in March 2024.

In April, Drake then fired back with his own diss track, Push Ups, to which Lamar responded with Euphoria. The title of the latter track is a not-so-subtle reference to the HBO teenage drama produced by Drake.

In Euphoria, Lamar insinuated that Drake would be better off addressing the bad blood between him and Pusha T that dates back to 2012, when the latter dropped Exodus 23:1, seemingly criticizing Drake, Lil Wayne, and the other members of Cash Money Entertainment crew.

Since then, the two have exchanged words back and forth, which ultimately escalated in 2018, with Pusha T releasing two new tracks about Drake. In The Story of Adidon, he claimed that Drake had allegedly fathered a child, and called him a "deadbeat" dad. Lamar also infers this in Euphoria, rapping:

"I got a son to raise, but I can see you know nothin’ ’bout that."

In the song that followed, titled Infrared, he accused the Canadian rapper of allegedly using a ghostwriter to write his lyrics. In 2019, Drake appeared on the Rap Radar Podcast and called his feud with Pusha T his "first loss in the competitive sport of rapping." However, he mentioned that this was "by choice" as he "bowed out."