Terence Crawford shares plan to become undisputed champion at super welterweight following WBA title fight with Israil Madrimov

Terence Crawford's quest for greatness is far from finished, and his latest challenge will come in the shape of a WBA title fight with Israil Madrimov.

'Bud' will be moving from welterweight to super welterweight to take on the undefeated WBA champion, and he has his sights set on divisional domination. Having already been crowned the undisputed champion at 140 and 147 pounds, the Nebraska native is eager to become an undisputed champion at 154 pounds.

Crawford's TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr. in 2023 saw him crowned as the undisputed welterweight champion, and the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight divisions. Should he win all four belts at super welterweight, he will become the first-ever boxer to become a three-division undisputed king.

During his recent interview with Matchroom Boxing, the American previewed his clash with Madrimov, saying this:

"There's potentially two belts on the line. If [Sebastian] Fundora doesn't fight me after this, I'm the WBO and WBA champion. If he does fight me, then that's three belts on the line. There's only one more to capture [after that]. So potentially, two or three fights, that's undisputed."

Watch Terence Crawford's interview below from 3:00:

Eddie Hearn previews Israil Madrimov vs. Terence Crawford

Eddie Hearn's client, Israil Madrimov, is scheduled to take on Terence Crawford in his super welterweight debut on Aug. 3.

Both fighters will be putting their undefeated records on the line, with the champion boasting a record of 10-0-1, whilst 'Bud' holds a record of 40-0. Hearn has labeled the WBA champion as the best 154-pound fighter in the world and believes he will provide 'Bud' with a stiff test.

However, the promoter acknowledged the elite skillset of the former two-division undisputed champion and dubbed him the no.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman was interviewed by Boxing News following the recent Madrimov vs. Crawford press conference, where he previewed the title fight, saying:

"The pound-for-pound number one. But I will say this, Madrimov is the best 154-pounder in the world. I really believe that. Terence comes straight out the gate, he wanted all the champions... Every fighter gets old, every fighter steps one weight class too many. Can it be? Madrimov has tremendous footwork, he's elusive, his defense is good. He punches really, really hard. But we understand, we're up against the P4P No.1"

Watch Hearn preview Israil Madrimov vs. Terence Crawford below from 2:15: