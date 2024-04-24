Riyadh Season announcement: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov will headline star-studded Los Angeles card on Aug. 3

Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will headline one of the most stacked professional boxing events of the year.

In July 2023, Crawford secured a legacy-defining ninth-round TKO win against Errol Spence Jr. Slightly over a year later, 'Bud' will return to the ring for a highly-anticipated event inside the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

On August 3, Crawford looks to extend his professional boxing record to 41-0 when he faces Madrimov. The Uzbekistan-born fighter holds a 10-0-1 record, with his last fight being a fifth-round knockout win against Magomed Kurbanov on the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou undercard.

Crawford's win against Spence Jr made him the undisputed welterweight champion of the world. 'Bud' is moving up in weight for his next fight with plans to dethrone Madrimov of his WBA super welterweight world title.

Who is fighting on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov?

Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov isn't the only fight making the August 3 event worth watching.

In the co-main event, fan favorite Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz will put his WBA super lightweight world title on the line after establishing a four-fight win streak. Standing in Cruz's way is Jose Valenzuela, who avenged his loss against Chris Colbert last time out with a sixth-round knockout.

Following a near-two-year layoff, Andy Ruiz Jr will return to the ring for his first fight since defeating Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision. The heavyweight superstar plans to make a statement in front of his home crowd against Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller, who was finished by Daniel Dubois last time out.

Another surprising fight added to the Crawford vs. Madrimov undercard is Tim Tszyu vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. Tsyzu is coming off an upset loss against Sebastian Fundora in March. Instead of an immediate rematch, 'The Soul Taker' has an opportunity to bounce back against the undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr, who also fought on April 27 against Thomas Dulorme.

The Aug. 3 spectacle also features Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares, David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic, and Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran.

Watch Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov face off below:

