Fight Terence Crawford or be stripped of WBO belt? New champion Sebastian Fundora answers 

Sebastian Fundora stunned the boxing world by defeating Tim Tszyu via split decision on March 30 to become the new WBO super welterweight champion.

After replacing Tszyu's original opponent, Keith Thurman, on a week's notice, many expected the Australian to successfully defend his title, with Fundora marked as a +400 underdog.

But 'The Towering Inferno' proved his mettle to the boxing world as he bounced back from his first career loss, to Brian Mendoza in 2023, with a superb showing against 'The Soul Taker'.

Given Terence Crawford's status as the WBO mandatory challenger at 154 pounds, the new champion was asked if he would like to face 'Bud' next or take on Errol Spence Jr., who had also called him out.

Should he choose to face 'The Truth' instead, he will be stripped of his newly-acquired title. During his post-fight press conference, the American said this:

"Whatever they give me, whatever they give me. Errol Spence Jr. is a great opportunity, I think it's a match made in heaven,. But Terence Crawford is the best fighter in the world. I would like to fight him."

Watch Sebastian Fundora's interview below:

Expand Tweet

Sebastian Fundora answers whether he would give Tim Tszyu a rematch or not

Tim Tszyu was hoping to defend his WBO super welterweight title for a second time when he faced off against Sebastian Fundora in a short-notice clash.

It was Fundora's first title fight of this caliber, and given his lack of preparation time, there was little expectation of an upset taking place. But after an accidental elbow opened up a nasty cut on the Australian's head in Round 2, things became increasingly difficult for Tszyu as the fight continued.

During his post-fight press conference, 'The Soul Taker' admitted that the stream of blood running into his eyes affected his vision in the fight.

Given that the cut changed the dynamic of the fight, 'The Towering Inferno' was asked if he would consider giving Tszyu an immediate rematch, during his post-fight interview. He said this:

"I don't know. That's not my part of the business so I just go in the ring and I fight. I'm going to give [the microphone] to my promoter."

His promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, said this:

"There's a verbal rematch clause, but I believe as the promoter I must maximize the income of my fighter."

Watch Sebastian Fundora's interview below from 2:05: