Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora: Full video highlights

Tim Tszyu's quest for undisputed glory ended this weekend in a brutal war against Sebastian Fundora.

The Australian, who was expected to rake in a record-breaking purse, fell short in a split decision after 12 grueling rounds. Tszyu, initially scheduled to face Keith Thurman, was forced to adjust plans when the American pulled out with an injury. Fundora, stepping in as a late replacement, brought an undefeated record and a relentless fighting style.

The fight lived up to the hype, with both men trading heavy blows throughout. 'The Soul Taker' showed good early aggression but suffered a gruesome cut on his head in the second round.

Fundora capitalized in the later rounds, utilizing his reach advantage to pepper Tszyu with jabs and uppercuts. Despite fighting through blurred vision from the cut, Tszyu never gave up, targeting Fundora's body with consistent success.

Ultimately, the judges favored Fundora's activity and jab dominance, awarding him the vacant WBC title and ending Tszyu's reign as WBO champion.

Check out the fight highlights below:

Watch Fundora get his hands wrapped:

Expand Tweet

Tszyu in a warm-up session as he prepares for his walkout:

Expand Tweet

The first round begins with some early strikes from 'The Soul Taker':

Expand Tweet

The match turns into a bloodbath as Tszyu suffers a cut from an elbow from Fundora towards the end of the second round:

Expand Tweet

Both fighters get unrecognized as the battle turns bloody going into the sixth round:

Expand Tweet

Both fighters still tucking in despite the injuries, pushing into the final round:

Expand Tweet

At the end of 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 112-116, 116-112, 115-113 for Fundora.

Expand Tweet