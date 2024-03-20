Mega-fight with Tim Tszyu looming for Terence Crawford? 'Bud' officially becomes the WBO mandatory challenger at light middleweight

In 2023, the Terence Crawford made history by becoming the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight divisions following his TKO win over Errol Spence Jr., which took place at welterweight.

The pair appeared likely to face off in a rematch, but that idea has been shelved as the expiration date for negotiations having passed, leaving both pugilists looking for alternative opponents.

It appears that 'Bud' has his eyes on a move to light middleweight. According to Ring Magazine, he has now become the WBO's mandatory challenger for the light middleweight title, held by Tim Tszyu.

Tszyu already has a fight lined up against Sebastian Fundora, set to take place on Mar. 30. Should the Australian defeat his upcoming opponent, he will be ordered to defend his WBO title against Crawford next, or risk losing the title altogether.

TalkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update on the former undisputed welterweight champion. He wrote:

"Terence Crawford has now used his status as WBO 'Super Champion' to automatically become the mandatory challenger for Tim Tszyu's WBO super-welterweight [light middleweight] world title."

Check out the post below:

Terence Crawford's boxing IQ will help him come out on top against Canelo Alvarez says coach

Terence Crawford's callout of Canelo Alvarez last year was dismissed by the undisputed super middleweight champion, stating that there was no upside in him facing off against 'Bud.'

Alvarez no doubt has the size advantage over Crawford, but neither the height nor reach advantage. According to Brian McIntyre, Crawford's head trainer, another department where Crawford trumps Canelo is that of fight IQ.

McIntyre was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he discussed a potential clash between Alvarez and Crawford. He said:

"We ain't worried about power. 'Bud' knows how to roll with punches... Hardcore boxing fans know that 'Bud' can beat Canelo. He might be bigger [than Crawford]. But he doesn't have the height, he doesn't have the reach, he's got a good boxing IQ but he doesn't have that crazy IQ that Terence has."

Watch Terence Crawford's trainer dissect Canelo Alvarez below (1:20):