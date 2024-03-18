Tim Tszyu's March 30 fight gets shakeup: New Opponent announced after Keith Thurman pull-out due to bicep injury

Keith Thurman will no longer be competing on March 30 for the WBO junior middleweight title.

Thurman was originally scheduled to be the next challenger of the belt against champion Tim Tszyu but withdrew on March 18 with a bicep injury. Subsequently, Thurman has already been replaced by Sebastian Fundora.

ESPN first reported the news, which multiple sources have since confirmed.

As the former WBA welterweight champion, Thurman lost his belt in 2019 to Manny Pacquiao after reigning over the division for four years. Thurman rebounded from the loss with a win over Mario Barrios in February 2022 but has not fought since.

Tszyu, 24-0, has held the WBO junior middleweight belt since 2023 with one title defense over Brian Mendoza. Tszyu was previously the interim champion, an accolade he achieved earlier in the year.

The event is expected to proceed as scheduled on March 30 in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view will be available on Amazon Prime Video, the first boxing event live-streamed on the platform.

Once underway, the event will be the first from the PBC on Amazon Prime Video as a part of the new multi-year deal signed in December 2023.

Who has Tim Tszyu beaten?

WBO champion Tim Tszyu was favored to retain his belt on March 30 even as a lesser-known name than his original opponent, Keith Thurman. Through 24 professional fights, Tszyu has yet to suffer a loss while holding at least one belt since 2017.

Winning his first belt in his seventh professional fight, Tszyu beat Wade Ryan for the WBC Asian Continental super welterweight championship. Tszyu would defend this belt and add to his collection but not officially break through until 2021 with a TKO win over Dennis Hogan to win the WBO Global super welterweight belt.

Tszyu would defend the belt and defeat Brian Mendoza in his first WBO world super welterweight title fight after previously defending the interim championship.

As a rising undefeated champion, Tszyu was expected to face his biggest test to date against Thurman, who held more star power than any of his previous opponents.