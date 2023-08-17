Canelo Alvarez showers praise on Terence Crawford as he gives his stance on fighting him - "He's different"

Canelo Alvarez was recently asked if he would face Terence Crawford at a catchweight, and the Mexican showered 'Bud' with praise while sharing his response.

Crawford's recent victory over Errol Spence Jr. to become the undisputed welterweight champion was a performance for the ages. Following the bout, discussions of a potential super-fight with Canelo Alvarez began.

But it appears that Alvarez has little interest in a potential clash with Terence Crawford, as the undisputed super-middleweight champion believes he would not get credit for a victory over 'Bud'.

Following Canelo Alvarez's first faceoff with Jermell Charlo, the Mexican was interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he said this:

"Like [Crawford] said when they asked him about the Gervonta [Davis] fight, that he won't get credit for that fight. It's the same for me. I don't need to take that fight because everyone's gonna say [Crawford] is too small. He needs to enjoy his fight, he deserves it."

Alvarez was then asked what he thought of Crawford's win over Errol Spence Jr., and said this:

"I like Spence, and all the respect to him, but I knew. I think that the type of fighter that Terence Crawford is, he's different."

Watch the interview below from 3:05:

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are arguably the two biggest stars in boxing right now, and a clash between the pair would be one of the most-anticipated fights of the 21st century.

Whilst Crawford has welcomed a potential fight with Alvarez, the super-middleweight champion doesn't appear as eager to enter negotiations.

Terence Crawford shares thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will do battle inside the squared circle on September 30. Charlo will be challenging Alvarez for all four world titles, as the Mexican will be hoping to defend his undisputed super-middleweight crown for a third time.

Charlo will have a height advantage over his opponent, but will be moving up in weight to take on Alvarez, who is expected to have more power during the bout.

Terence Crawford recently broke the matchup down during his appearance on The Breakfast Club, and he said this:

"I've got Canelo [winning the fight]. But I think it's going to be a good fight. I think a lot of people are sleeping on Charlo, but he's skillful, he's big. He's bigger than Canelo, even though Canelo, at the higher weight I think Canelo's going to be stronger than [Charlo]. I think Canelo is going to be more powerful than him, but at the same time, I think Charlo has got the boxing skills to make it a competitive fight."

Watch the video below from 25:40: