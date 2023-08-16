Canelo Alvarez teases a potential timeline for future Conor McGregor fight

Don't expect to get Canelo Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor anytime soon.

The Mexican superstar is currently scheduled to return against Jermell Charlo in September. The fight will be historic, as it'll be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed champions face off. Alvarez is an undisputed champion at 168 pounds, while 'Iron Man' reigns supreme at light-middleweight.

Earlier this week, the two champions held their first press conference for the bout. There, Alvarez was asked about his future, including a potential fight with Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' previously had a historic bout of his own with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, losing by stoppage.

Six years later, the Irishman has shown interest in returning to the boxing ring. McGregor has called out several names, including a clash with Canelo Alvarez. That being said, don't expect to see the two megastars fight anytime soon.

At the press conference, Alvarez stated that he could see himself fighting McGregor at some point. However, it likely won't be until he's done pursuing serious fights in his boxing career. Speaking to reporters when exiting the press conference, Alvarez stated:

"He's crazy, Conor. Maybe [we'll fight] when I retire!"

Canelo Alvarez dismisses Jake Paul callout

Canelo Alvarez also doesn't have much interest in boxing Jake Paul.

While 'The Problem Child' has still yet to beat an established professional boxer, he's been vocal about his desire to face Alvarez. Following his win over Nate Diaz earlier this month, again, Paul called out the Mexican superstar.

Last week, the YouTuber-turned-boxer admitted that he doesn't have the skills to beat Alvarez right now. However, Paul thinks a few years down the line could be different, as he's proved his doubters wrong to this point. Unfortunately for him, that bout will never happen.

In the same press scrum where he dismissed a fight with Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez was asked about Jake Paul. There, the super-middleweight champion actually gave a little bit of praise to him. However, Alvarez also added that Paul should be happy at the level of boxing that he currently is.

Speaking to reporters, Alvarez stated:

"My level is another level. But look, I think he needs to enjoy what he's doing, and that's it. He needs to calm down and start calling out people with other levels. I think he needs to focus on what he's doing. He's doing good things. Yeah [I liked his fight with Diaz], he needs to enjoy that."