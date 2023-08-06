WATCH: Heated exchange between Terence Crawford and Jermell Charlo revealed by SHOWTIME ALL ACCESS

Terence Crawford had eyes on not only Errol Spence Jr. last weekend but also his opponent's teammate Jermell Charlo.

The pair were captured sharing a heated exchange during the boxing match between 'Bud' and Spence Jr., and what was said between the two has now been revealed on SHOWTIME Sports' 'ALL ACCESS'.

Jermell Charlo is currently the undisputed light middleweight world champion and is scheduled to face boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez next. But Terence Crawford paid little mind to Charlo's upcoming fight and was sure to let 'Iron Man' know that he wanted his 154-pound titles.

After Terence Crawford dropped Errol Spence Jr. for the third time in their fight, he made his way to the edge of the ring to share words with Jermell Charlo, where 'Bud' said:

"You gonna be just like that!"

Charlo clapped back with:

"You can't f**k with me! You can't f**k with me though."

Crawford replied with:

"You're going to be next!"

Charlo responded by saying:

"I don't give a f**k."

Watch the video below from 17:45:

Terence Crawford's ninth-round stoppage win over Errol Spence Jr. saw 'Bud' crowned the first undisputed champion in the welterweight division's four-belt era.

Crawford also became the first male boxer to hold the undisputed title in two weight classes, and it's clear he has aspirations on becoming a light middleweight world champion too.

Terence Crawford expects Errol Spence Jr. to "come back stronger" in their rematch

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. went to war in a battle for the ages to determine the undisputed welterweight champion last weekend. 'Bud' handed Spence Jr. the first defeat of his impressive career, whilst Crawford extended his own record to 40-0.

Rumors that 'The Truth' was hampered by a tough weight cut began circling following his loss. During the post-fight press conference, Spence Jr. admitted that he would prefer their rematch to take place at 154 pounds, as opposed to 147 pounds.

His statement verbally activated the rematch clause that both fighters had in their contracts, and Crawford has now shared his thoughts on their potential second bout.

'Bud' was recently interviewed by HOT 97, where he stated:

"I think Errol is a strong-minded, strong-willed individual. I feel as if he will go back to the drawing board, he will come back stronger, he will come back hungrier. He'll try to fix the things he needed to fix to make the fight look different in the second time than the first time. That's the only thing that I can sense, because I will be on the other side."

Watch the interview below from 12:55: