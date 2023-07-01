BREAKING: Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo set for September 30 in Las Vegas 

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is set to face the undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on September 30 in Las Vegas.

The Mexican boxing superstar announced the matchup via his social media handles, throwing fans into a frenzy. The 32-year-old was initially expected to face Jermall Charlo, Jermell Charlo's twin brother, but the WBC 160-pound champion needed more time to prepare after an extended period on the sidelines.

According to ESPN Deportes, Canelo Alvarez and his team were informed of Jermall Charlo's unavailability to fight in September earlier this week. The Mexican's side then pivoted to Jermell Charlo, who agreed to step in to replace his twin brother, and the fight was finalized on Friday.

In May, Alvarez secured a unanimous-decision win over John Ryder during his homecoming match in Guadalajara, Mexico. The win was Alvarez's first fight since he underwent left wrist surgery in October. He is now riding a two-fight win streak since his brutal loss to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight.

Meanwhile, Jermell Charlo last defended his super welterweight titles against Brian Castano in their rematch in May 2022. The 33-year-old Houston native will move up 14 pounds to challenge Canelo Alvarez.

Fans react to Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight announcement

When a boxing superstar like Canelo Alvarez announces a fight, it is always a treat for combat sports fans. As previously mentioned, the Mexican champion recently posted the announcement for his next fight against another undisputed champion, Jermell Charlo.

As ESPN Ringside confirmed the news on Twitter, fans got hyped to see Alvarez returning to the squared circle in September. They took to the comments section to express their opinions.

One fan claimed this undisputed vs. undisputed matchup could make historic pay-per-view sales and wrote:

"This could definitely sell 1+ mil PPVs. Maybe 1.5."

Another fan reacted to Canelo Alvarez fighting the other Charlo twin and wrote:

"Crazy turn of events lol."

One fan backed Alvarez to beat Jermell Charlo and wrote:

"Canelo is going to run through him. You have to respect Charlo for daring to be great, just don’t like him going up two classes and right to the best fighter in the world."

Another fan concurred with that sentiment and predicted a tenth-round finish for the Mexican:

"Canelo finna KO Charlo in the 10th round."

One hyped user pointed out:

"Charlo has yet to face Canelo type of power. Canelo has yet to face Charlo type of punching speed this is going to be an amazing match-up."

