Jermell Charlo snubs chances of a potential fight against Jake Paul

Jermell Charlo has bigger fights in store for him than Jake Paul.

'Iron Man' is set to face Brian Castano tonight in a rematch of their July 2021 bout. Their first encounter ended in a controversial split draw, with many thinking that 'El Boxi' had done enough to secure the victory.

Nearly a year later, the two will battle for undisputed status.

With a victory, Charlo can once again cement himself as one of the faces of Showtime Boxing. He recently gave his thoughts on another face of the brand in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Jake Paul has been boasting about wanting to face a top boxer soon, but he shouldn't expect it to be Charlo. The WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and The Ring Light Middleweight Champion was asked if he and his brother would be interested in fighting Logan Paul and 'The Problem Child'.

In response, Charlo said:

"No, I don't know man... They not on our boxing level, of course, no. Ain't no point in fighting them. I'm going for undisputed this weekend, I'm going for undisputed this weekend man."

Watch Jermell Charlo's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Jermell Charlo says the Paul brothers are good for boxing

While he may not want to fight them, Jermell Charlo believes that Jake Paul and his brother Logan are good for the sport.

The Paul brothers remain some of the most controversial figures in the boxing community. While some believe that the pair are making a joke of the sport, others, such as Oscar De La Hoya, believe that they are a good thing for boxing.

It's safe to say that Charlo would fall into a camp that actually likes the Paul brothers. While he did shoot down fighting the brothers in an interview with TMZ Sports, he was also very complimentary of the two.

Charlo opined that boxers can learn from the brothers in terms of the promotion game.

I f*** with the Paul Brothers. I like what they're doing. Let them keep boxing and keep going. They're gaining experience in boxing right now. They're doing what they're supposed to do. They're doing what legacy makers are doing and that's why I feel like the Paul Brothers, they're gonna keep on doing what they doing and making big money in boxing and making money on YouTube. Boxers need to learn from that s**t, bro."

Edited by Harvey Leonard