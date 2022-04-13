Jake Paul gets Oscar De La Hoya's seal of approval - "This guy can beat champions"

Oscar De La Hoya seems to believe that Jake Paul is the real deal.

'The Golden Boy' is one of the biggest stars to ever step between the ropes of a boxing ring. In addition to his successful boxing career, he's one of the most recognizable promoters in the business.

Being the head of 'Golden Boy Promotions', he knows a star when he sees one. De La Hoya has helped guide the careers of big-named boxers such as Canelo Alvarez and now, Ryan Garcia. Furthermore, he believes that he sees a potential future world champion. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former champion stated that he believes that 'The Problem Child' can go far.

He said:

"Let me tell you one thing about Jake Paul. He's the real deal. I'm gonna tell you that, with only four or five fights, and the way he's taking it serious. Jake Paul is the real deal. And I dare anyone who has boxing experience who has MMA experience to call him out, 'cause I'll tell you one thing, this guy can beat a lot of good champions, and even great champions."

See Oscar De La Hoya's interview below:

Jake Paul has stated that he's going to return in August

While nothing is set in stone, fans of Jake Paul are going to have to wait till later this year to see him again.

'The Problem Child's' professional boxing career began in January 2020. After just one amateur bout under his belt, he became a big name in the sport. He quickly rose to prominence by scoring knockouts and calling out other big names in combat sports.

While waging war with Dana White and the UFC, he began fighting former MMA champions. He first defeated Ben Askren at the Triller pay-per-view in March 2021 via knockout. The win was big enough for Paul to score a bout with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Their first bout in August 2021 ended in a split-decision victory for 'The Problem Child'. The two then ran it back in December of the same year. This time, Paul scored a dramatic sixth-round knockout over the former MMA champion.

The 25-year-old recently announced that he's looking to return in August of this year. While his next bout is sure to be appointment viewing, it'll be hard to top his last win over 'The Chosen One'.

