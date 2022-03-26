"6-0 coming soon" - Jake Paul hints at boxing return in August

Jake Paul has hinted at a potential return to the boxing ring later this year. In a recent video he shared on Instagram, Paul can be seen doing some pad work during training. His jabs look sharp and his combinations fluid. The 5-0 boxer captioned the video:

"6-0 coming soon"

'The Problem Child' also mentioned the potential timeline for his return in the clip, saying:

"August I'm back, baby."

Check out the clip below:

The last time he stepped inside the boxing ring, Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their rematch back in December last year. Although he has four finishes in five fights and has looked impressive thus far, Paul is often criticized for not having fought fellow professional boxers.

The Cleveland native was booked to fight boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury in December last year, but 'TNT' was forced to pull out at the last moment and the matchup never came to fruition. Although his next opponent is yet to be announced, Paul has previously called out big names from the UFC, including Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's head coach explains why Jake Paul is likely to beat Conor McGregor in potential boxing showdown

AKA head coach Javier Mendez believes Jake Paul's size advantage gives him the edge over former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a potential boxing match. Although he rates McGregor's boxing skills highly, Mendez feels that Paul himself is a talented boxer with a lot of power in his hands.

In a recent interaction with Betway Insider, Mendez predicted how a fight between McGregor and Paul might pan out:

"I would favor Jake Paul at 175 over Conor in a boxing ring because he’s too big. But you can’t count Conor out, Conor’s a good boxer, so you can’t discount his boxing ability. But the size is a little much, Jake hits extremely hard, as you can tell by what he’s done... So I think the size is a big difference and the power would be too much for Conor. Sometimes you can be bigger and not punch harder, but in this case, Jake is bigger than Conor and punches harder and he’s good, so all three variables are with Jake. He’s just a bigger man fighting a smaller man."

Conor McGregor has just one professional boxing match under his belt. The Irishman took on one of the greatest boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 and suffered a TKO loss in the 10th round of the fight. It will be interesting to see how McGregor performs in a potential matchup with Jake Paul.

