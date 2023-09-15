Chris Eubank Jr. breaks silence on trainer Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre's arrest for carrying firearm

Chris Eubank Jr. avenged his first-ever TKO loss by stopping Liam Smith in their much-anticipated rematch.

Eubank Jr. had been training with boxing great Roy Jones Jr. in preparation for his first duel with 'Beefy'. But for the rematch, 'Next Gen' decided to change camps and began training with renowned coach Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre.

McIntyre is the head coach of arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world right now, Terence Crawford, and it appears that Chris Eubank Jr.'s decision to switch camps paid off.

However, disaster struck in the aftermath of Eubank Jr.'s victory, as McIntyre was arrested at Manchester Airport after a baggage scan revealed he was carrying a firearm and ammunition.

The biggest issue facing McIntyre right now is the UK's intolerance toward guns, with the minimum sentence being five years in prison if found with a prohibited firearm.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Chris Eubank Jr. shared his thoughts on the incident for the first time. He refrained from saying too much due to legal issues, but stated the following:

"It's something that I'm still learning about, still trying to understand. I can't make too much comment on it right now 'cause there's a lot of legal stuff going on. But yeah, nothing ever goes how you think it's gonna go when you're looking at a Chris Eubank Jr. fight. There are always things that happen that are just mind-blowing, unexpected. We've just got to try and make sure we do everything to help him."

Watch the video below from 23:10:

Conor Benn believes his potential matchup with Chris Eubank Jr. has become "personal"

In 2022, Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. were scheduled to meet in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing for the past 20 years. However, days before their highly awaited clash, which was set to take place on October 8, Benn tested positive for a prohibited substance and the fight was canceled.

'Next Gen' then took on Liam Smith, who defeated him before the pair agreed to a rematch. Following Chris Eubank Jr.'s strong performance against Smith in the rematch, calls for a clash with Conor Benn have been made.

'The Destroyer' appears as eager as ever for a chance to take on Eubank Jr., and recently stated that the matchup has become "personal." Given the rivalry between their fathers – Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank – one would think the fight was already personal.

But during a recent interview with Seconds Out, Conor Benn said:

"The way he responded, the way he chose to put salt in the wounds. And he's just a piece of hard work, from his ego, it's just ridiculous. The arrogance, so for me it's personal... He's in trouble."

Watch the video below from 2:10: