Chris Eubank Jr. fires back at 'juice head' Conor Benn for criticism of his KO win over Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr. put on the performance of his career on Saturday night against Liam Smith on his way to a tenth-round stoppage victory.

'Next Gen' bounced back from the TKO defeat he suffered at the hands of Smith in January 2023 by handing the Scouser a loss of his own, and the pair now sit at 1-1 after two fights.

Whether or not a trilogy bout will take place is yet to be determined, but Chris Eubank Jr. could have set up a British boxing mega-fight against Conor Benn following his win this weekend.

Eubank Jr. and Benn were scheduled to take each other on in the squared circle toward the end of 2022. But several days before their bout, 'The Destroyer' failed a drug test, which all but canceled the much-anticipated clash.

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn share a unique history, as their fathers shared one of the most brutal and heated rivalries in British boxing history. This made the previously scheduled clash between 'Next Gen' and Benn a must-watch affair.

Following Eubank Jr.'s win over Liam Smith, he was informed of some criticism Conor Benn had for his performance. 'Next Gen' responded by pointing at Benn's alleged steroid usage in response, and said this:

"I don't know man, maybe the juice is still affecting his mental."

Chris Eubank Jr. reflects on his TKO win over Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr. bounced back from his first KO defeat, suffered at the hands of Liam Smith in January, to defeat 'Beefy' via tenth-round stoppage in their anticipated rematch on Saturday night.

'Next Gen' began working with renowned boxing trainer Brian McIntyre, who coaches Terence Crawford, several months before his rematch with Smith. It appears that Eubank Jr.'s decision to switch trainers has paid off in full, as he recorded arguably the best performance of his career.

Chris Eubank Jr. was able to silence the critics who believed that his defeat to Liam Smith had changed him as a fighter, and he reflected on his win during an interview with TalkSport. He said this:

"My back was against the wall. I had no other option but to go out there and put it all on the line. Do or die. I said it before. And it's the truth... One of [the best performances of my career], especially coming off of the back of a defeat like I had last time, the bar was low. People were saying that I'm shot, that I'm too old..."

