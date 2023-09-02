Who will Conor Benn fight upon his return? Eddie Hearn hints former champion is next

Conor Benn will fight Kell Brook next if Eddie Hearn gets his way.

'The Destroyer' is seemingly still in the middle of his anti-doping scandal. Last Fall, Benn failed a drug test just days out from his scheduled clash with Chris Eubank Jr. At the time, the welterweight proclaimed his innocence, and was hopeful that things would be cleared up.

Instead, nearly a year later, it seems that things could be heading in that direction. Earlier this month, Benn was cleared to return by UK Anti-Doping. However, the BBBoC had the ability to appeal the result, and they quickly did, much to the chagrin of Eddie Hearn.

Regardless, the head of Matchroom is planning to book Conor Benn's return for December. If all goes well, he will face former champion Kell Brook, Hearn revealed in a recent interview with Boxing Social. For his part, 'Special K' is coming off a knockout win over Amir Khan last year.

According to Hearn, Sky Sports will likely try and push Liam Smith as an option. However, Benn isn't interested. In the interview, the promoter stated:

“I think Sky are trying to talk Kell into fighting Liam Smith, probably. I don’t think that’s the fight Kell wants. The fight that Kell wants is Conor Benn but we haven’t made him an offer for that yet. We will look to do [the fight], it’s a great fight, for December."

Conor Benn reveals plans to attend Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2

Conor Benn plans to be ringside for Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 later today.

While Eddie Hearn believes 'The Destroyer' won't be interested in a fight with 'Beefy', he could be wrong. Earlier this week, Benn announced his plans to attend Smith's rematch with Chris Eubank Jr. later today in Manchester.

Of course, the welterweight has a lengthy history with 'Next Gen'. The two were previously slated to fight last year, but due to Benn's failed drug test, the bout was canceled. However, since then, both men have shown interest in re-booking the clash.

While Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn vs. Kell Brook is the fight to make, 'The Destroyer' might not be as convinced. After all, the welterweight contender plans to be ringside for a reason. The last time he did attend a high-profile event that close, he nearly got into a fight with the aforementioned 'Special K' earlier this year.

