Who are fighting in the Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 event? Here's the full fight card

The main event will be fireworks, but the Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. undercard is also excellent.

This weekend in Manchester, the two middleweight contenders will again clash. Their fight is a rematch of their clash this January, which saw 'Beefy' score a knockout win. Following the defeat, 'Next Gen' announced plans to activate their rematch clause.

Ultimately, there were multiple postponements, and briefly appeared like the fight wouldn't proceed. Luckily, they got the deal done, and will now clash this Saturday. Smith and Eubank Jr. will headline a Sky Sports Box Office event, with the card airing over in America on ESPN+.

Beyond the main event featuring Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr., there are solid fights. Look no further than the return of Mikaela Meyer, slated for the undercard. The former super middleweight champion suffered her first career loss to Alycia Baumgardner last fall but scored a rebound win over Lucy Wildheart in April.

She will return to face Italy's Silvia Bortot on the undercard. However, that's not the only fight featuring a title. Super middleweights Jack Cullen and Mark Heffron will clash over BBBoC regional gold at the event.

Beyond those fights, there are a few other noteworthy matchups. Frazer Clarke, one of heavyweight's highly-viewed prospects, will return to face Dave Allen. Furthermore, former title challenger Lolita Muzeya will face undefeated British prospect, Lauren Price.

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. undercard: 'Beefy' makes retirement claim

If Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 goes the wrong way, don't expect to see the loser again.

'Next Gen' was riding a winning streak heading into his matchup with 'Beefy'. Furthermore, he was riding a wave of momentum alongside his relatively new coach, Roy Jones Jr.

Following his upset loss in January, 'Captain Hook' was booted from the team. Now, with a new coaching staff and entering the matchup an underdog, Chris Eubank Jr.'s career has been upended in such a short time.

In fact, with a loss, Chris Eubank Jr.'s career could be over on Saturday. Well, that's what Liam Smith believes. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, 'Beefy' speculated:

“He’s come off the back of a stoppage loss. I probably predict he’ll come off another stoppage loss too and then it’s down to Chris and his team, but at 33 years of age losing twice to me is his ambitions to still be world champion quite realistic? Probably not. I feel he would probably be done after this but with Chris and his ego, he might not be.”