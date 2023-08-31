When is Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 boxing match? UK, US, and Canada timings explained

The Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank time is dependent on the undercard.

This Saturday night in Manchester, the two former champions will face off once again. In January, the two clashed for the first time. For his part, 'Next Gen' was fresh off his canceled fight with Conor Benn, and was a massive favorite against 'Beefy'.

Instead, Smith shook up the division with a massive upset win. In round four, he landed a brutal combination, scoring the knockout victory. Eubank Jr. stated that the stoppage was too early, and planned to activate their rematch clause.

After a few delays and cancelations, it's now fight week. Just days out from Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr., fans should be aware of broadcasting details. For those fans in America, the event will stream on ESPN+, which will require a subscription.

Meanwhile, British fans will have to watch the event through Sky Sports Box Office. Furthermore, they can expect the main event to go down roughly 10 PM GMT. For those in America, that would be 5 PM ET, and 2 PM PST, respectively.

It's worth noting that the main event could go long depending on the undercard bouts. However, if it's delayed, it won't be for long.

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. time: Roy Jones Jr. makes a prediction

Roy Jones Jr. has chimed in with his prediction ahead of Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

'Captain Hook' was famously the trainer of 'Next Gen' for a few years. While Jones Jr. was hoping to lead the former champion back to title contention, that all blew up with his knockout loss to 'Beefy'.

While the Hall of Famer assisted in previous training camps, the two separated for the rematch. However, as Jones Jr. stated in a recent interview with Sporting Post, he wasn't angry. He understood the split.

In fact, Roy Jones Jr. would prefer that Chris Eubank Jr. box like himself against Liam Smith this Saturday. In the interview, the legend predicted that his former fighter would get a victory, if he boxed like his old self.

He said:

“I think he [Eubank Jr] wins the fight. When I got to camp last time, I told him, ‘You don't need me for this fight,’ and that might have been a mistake. I didn't feel that he needed me for the fight because it would have been better to fight Smith the old Chris Eubank way."