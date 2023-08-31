"You know how to fight" - Terence Crawford sends moving wods of encouragement to Chris Eubank Jr. ahead of Liam Smith rematch

Undisputed boxing welterweight champion Terence Crawford has offered up his words of encouragement to middleweight boxer Chris Eubank Jr. ahead of his fight.

Former IBO super-middleweight champion Eubank Jr. is set to face former WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith on September 2, 2023 at, the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The fight will be a rematch of the two's meeting earlier this year on January 21, 2023, in the same venue they will feature in this weekend. Smith did not take long to knock out Eubank Jr. in just the fourth round of the 12-round bout.

A left uppercut and a left hook sealed Chris Eubank Jr's fate just a minute and nine seconds into the first round. He will be hoping to avenge himself in the rematch. His motivation was supplemented by further words of affirmation from one of the most accomplished boxers in the game, Terence Crawford.

Crawford conversed with Eubank Jr. through an online video call and told him that he was the better fighter. Crawford entreated him to be patient and focused and guaranteed him the result. The conversation was recorded by Napper Fitness on Instagram, who posted it on his stories, and it was reported by Michael Benson:

"Terence Crawford giving advice to Chris Eubank Jr today ahead of the Liam Smith rematch: "Stay composed, stay relaxed. You know how to fight, just let it come to you, you don't gotta rush nothing. You're more athletic. Keep your hands up, stay focused, and you're good.""

Check out Michael Benson's tweet below with the screenshots of Napper Fitness' Instagram stories:

Canelo Alvarez says he's open to fighting Terence Crawford

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is the biggest draw in the world of boxing and recently stated that he would be open to fighting Terence Crawford.

In a recent interview with Manouk Akopyan, Alvarez expressed his respect for Crawford and then discussed taking on a fighter below his preferred weight class. He stated that he was willing to take on any fight regardless of potentially difficult weight cut:

"Look, I respect Crawford, he's a great fighter. Sometimes it's a little crazy - people are talking about how I'm gonna face a 'small fighter' like Charlo, but he's big. Now everybody's talking about if I'm gonna face Crawford who fights at 147lbs, who is smaller than Charlo. At the end of the day, I don't wanna have credit to face Crawford, but you never know in boxing. It's possible, why not? It's possible. If it makes sense, I'm down to do it. I don't care who is there, I'm always able to fight anybody."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's full comments below: