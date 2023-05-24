Eddie Hearn teases booking Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn after Liam Smith rematch is postponed

Eddie Hearn refuses to let Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn die.

'Next Gen' and 'The Destroyer' were originally slated to fight last October. However, just days out from the contest, Benn tested positive for Clomifene. The drug is used as a steroid blocker and has also been found in high-profile figures such as UFC's Jon Jones.

When 'Bones' tested positive for the drug in 2016, he was quickly suspended. For his part, Benn has attempted to avoid being suspended at all costs. The welterweight contender has threatened to leave the U.K. and hand in his license, as long as he could box elsewhere.

Currently, it's up in the air if Conor Benn will be able to fight any time soon. To his credit, Eddie Hearn has tried hard to book the prospect's return. Furthermore, that includes attempting to re-book his fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

Following the canceled fight, the former champion was knocked out by Liam Smith earlier this year. Following the loss, Eubank Jr. activated his rematch clause to face 'Beefy' again but first attempted to book a fight with Benn.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch has now been postponed again and won't take place on July 1st to allow Smith full recovery from his injury. Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall will now headline the show instead, no longer PPV. The Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch has now been postponed again and won't take place on July 1st to allow Smith full recovery from his injury. Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall will now headline the show instead, no longer PPV.

However, due to an injury, the rematch has been postponed. As a result, Eddie Hearn has taken to social media, to once again tease Eubank Jr. vs. Benn.

See Hearn's post about Eubank Jr./Benn in the post below:

Chris Eubank Jr. discusses possibility of fighting Conor Benn

In an interview with Sky Sports, Chris Eubank Jr. discussed facing Conor Benn.

Given the postponement of his rematch against 'Beefy', it feels about time to look back at his comments earlier this month. In an interview with Sky Sports, Eubank Jr. discussed the possibility of facing Benn.

There, the former champion admitted that he already received a massive offer to fight him overseas. It's worth noting that prior reports had a potential bout occurring in June, in Abu Dhabi. Thus, giving Eubank Jr.'s story credibility.

However, the fight didn't happen as Chris Eubank Jr. felt it was wrong. In an interview with Sky Sports earlier this month he stated:

"I definitely considered fighting Conor Benn next. Because when somebody puts millions and millions and millions of pounds in front of you and offers you a fight, you consider it. You don't just turn it down. I was offered a substantial amount to fight Conor Benn overseas and I came to the conclusion that it wasn't the right time, it wasn't the right place. The circumstances weren't right."

