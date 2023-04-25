Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is now official for later this year in the U.K.

The two rivals last faced off in January, with 'Next Gen' being a sizeable betting favorite. 'Beefy' got under his foe's skin in the lead-up to the bout, as Eubank Jr. and Smith went back and forth in the build-up to the contest.

While the build-up to the fight was wild, many assumed the action in the ring wouldn't be. Leading into the contest, Eubank Jr. was a sizeable betting favorite, as he had recently changed trainers. The former champion famously linked up with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 to coach him.

While Chris Eubank Jr.'s first few bouts under 'Captain Hook' went well, that wasn't the case in January. While the former champion had some early success, he wound up being caught with a massive combination in round four. As he attempted to fight on, Liam Smith instead secured the win with a stoppage.

Following the bout, there were talks that the two would have a rematch. While those plans were briefly interrupted, as Eubank Jr. attempted to re-book a fight against Conor Benn for June. However, with 'The Destroyer' still dealing with his drug scandal, that won't be happening.

As a result, Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 will be going down on June 17th, from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout is expected to be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office.

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr.: 'Next Gen' discusses rematch

Following the announcement of Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr., the latter gave his thoughts on the fight.

The former champion discussed the rematch in a recent press conference announcing the bout. Eubank Jr. stated that he's lost before, and just about everyone does, with the exception of Floyd Mayweather.

Nonetheless, the British star stated that it's not about how you win, it's about how you respond to losses. Eubank Jr. said that he planned to respond to his loss to Liam Smith with a big response in June.

At the press conference, he stated:

"It's about you hold yourself when you lose, and it's about how strong you can come back. A lot of guys can't come back after a loss, a big loss you know. It breaks them, it breaks their spirit, it breaks their confidence, it breaks their rhythm. For me, it just makes me more determined to improve and figure out why things went wrong and to fix those mistakes in the rematch."

See his comments in the video below:

