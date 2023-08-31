Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 PPV price: How much will it cost to watch the fight? TV and streaming details

Luckily for fight fans, the Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. 2 PPV cost won't be much.

This Saturday in Manchester, 'Beefy' and 'Next Gen' will again face off. After months of delays and questions on if the rematch would proceed, fans will finally get to see the fight this weekend. The two first faced off in January, in a heated clash.

While Eubank Jr. entered the matchup a heavy favorite, he instead suffered a knockout loss. In round four, Smith unleashed the combination of his career, scoring a stoppage win over the former champion. Following the defeat, Eubank Jr. activated their rematch clause.

For a while, there were questions on if the two would go through with the rematch. After Liam Smith withdrew from their scheduled second outing this summer, Chris Eubank Jr. teased that he would re-book a fight with Conor Benn. However, that failed to come to fruition.

Save for a last-second failed test or injury, the rematch will go down this Saturday night from the U.K. For fans that can't make it to the arena, they will have to purchase the event through Sky Sports Box Office. In order to watch the event, they'll have to pay £19.95.

Meanwhile, for fans in North America, they'll have to watch the card through ESPN+. The card will require a monthly subscription, which costs $9.99 a month, or a yearly subscription, which is $99.99.

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. PPV Cost: Current Betting Odds

Ahead of Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr., the betting odds are tight.

For their first meeting earlier this year, 'Next Gen' was a heavy favorite. For the first three rounds, it looked like the odds were correct, as he was easily outboxing 'Beefy'. However, in boxing, it only ever takes one.

Smith wound up scoring a shocking knockout win in round four. While Eubank Jr. was unhappy about the stoppage, most thought that the stoppage was perfectly fine. Having changed his trainer, Roy Jones Jr., the former champion is confident that he's made the changes necessary to get the win.

However, fans and oddsmakers don't agree with him. As of now, Liam Smith is a slight betting favorite to defeat Chris Eubank Jr. in their rematch. According to the latest odds from FanDuel, 'Beefy' is a slight -180 favorite. Meanwhile, 'Next Gen' is a +140 underdog.

While the odds will likely change as we get closer to fight night, it's clear fans are conflicted.