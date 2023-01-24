Chris Eubank Jr. believes stoppage against Liam Smith was early

Chris Eubank Jr. was unhappy with the stoppage in his loss to Liam Smith over the weekend.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Chris Eubank Jr weighs in wearing a rainbow armband after Liam Smith questioned his sexuality at their press conference yesterday… Chris Eubank Jr weighs in wearing a rainbow armband after Liam Smith questioned his sexuality at their press conference yesterday… https://t.co/NPDZF76dm6

The two middleweight contenders squared off on Sky Sports on Saturday night in the U.K. Heading into the matchup, Eubank Jr. and Smith had a lot of bad blood, mainly stemming from the latter's mocking comments about 'Next Gen' being gay in the press conference.

In response, the former champion wore a rainbow-colored armband during the subsequent weigh-ins. While the bout had an interesting storyline heading into the fight, Eubank Jr. was nonetheless a heavy favorite to win.

For three rounds, the odds seemed to be correct, as 'Beefy' was outpointed early. However, in the fourth frame, Smith unleashed a brutal combination that dropped Eubank Jr., who got up but was on very unsteady legs.

Chris Eubank Jr. made the count, but after a few follow-up shots, the fight was called off by the referee. With that, Liam Smith secured an early contender for upset of the year, and in dramatic fashion.

However, there were some that weren't happy with the stoppage. It's safe to say that Eubank Jr. was among those. On Twitter, the Brit released a statement congratulating Smith on the victory. However, he also opined that the stoppage was early.

See Chris Eubank Jr.'s tweet to Liam Smith below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Chris Eubank Jr reacts to his knockout defeat to Liam Smith… Chris Eubank Jr reacts to his knockout defeat to Liam Smith… https://t.co/AZCuB7gqS6

Chris Eubank Jr. discusses a rematch with Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr. might be facing Liam Smith again, and it'll be happening soon.

'Next Gen' was hoping that with a big victory over 'Beefy', he'd be able to possibly re-book his high-profile fight with Conor Benn. The two were previously slated to fight in October 2021, but 'The Destroyer' tested positive for banned substances and the bout consequently fell apart.

Sadly for the former champion, those plans got blown up with his knockout loss on Saturday. Luckily for Eubank Jr., he does have a rematch clause with Smith and will have a chance to get his revenge later this year.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Chris Eubank Jr. addressed the possibility of him facing Liam Smith again. Unsurprisingly, the Brit still felt confident in a possible second clash.

In the interview, Eubank Jr. stated:

"I was dominating the fight and then I got caught. In my mind, I'm still the better fighter. Obviously I wouldn't have much of an argument after a loss, but I have an argument to prove I'm the better fighter."

