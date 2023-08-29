Conor Benn's unexpected possible return date unveiled by Eddie Hearn amid ongoing UKAD case for positive drug test

Conor Benn's return could come as soon as next month, according to Eddie Hearn.

'The Destroyer' has spent the better part of the last year on the sidelines. Following a knockout win over Chris van Heerden, he was booked for a clash with Chris Eubank Jr. last October. However, days out from the contest, he failed a drug test for clomifene.

For most boxers, they would take the suspension, do their time, and quickly move on. However, Benn's situation has become extremely odd and unorthodox. Immediately following his drug test failure, the welterweight claimed innocence while also saying he would just box outside the U.K.

For what it's worth, Eddie Hearn attempted to please Conor Benn. However, a booked fight with Manny Pacquiao over in Abu Dhabi never came to fruition. After the BBBoC began lobbying other commissions not to clear Benn, they backed off a return outside the U.K.

Recently, the welterweight was allegedly cleared by UK Anti-Doping to return. However, the BBBoC, who have been vocally against Benn's efforts to return, have filed an appeal to stop him from fighting. That being said, it may not matter.

Eddie Hearn recently revealed that he was already planning a fight for Conor Benn next month. While no opponent or location was revealed, it seems that Matchroom is confident the appeal will go in their favor.

Conor Benn return: Eddie Hearn takes aim at critics

Eddie Hearn believes outsiders have halted Conor Benn's return.

'The Destroyer' was seemingly on the pathway to stardom until his failed drug test last year. While one can argue that he hasn't handled the situation the right way, others have instead praised him for his public beef with the BBBoC.

For example, Chris Eubank Sr. came out and admitted that he believed the welterweight was innocent. He cited Benn's willingness to do a public, live interview with Piers Morgan after the failed test as proof.

However, that doesn't mean that everyone is buying Conor Benn's story. Recently, Eddie Hearn opined that outsiders and critics are holding back his return and forcing the appeal. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, he explained that the boxing industry is forcing the BBBoC into not letting the test go.

In the interview, Hearn speculated:

"Yeah, I think it's just ego, it's the industry, it's the outsiders forcing the board to appeal. I believe so. I believe there's a lot of pressure from the industry stating 'You must appeal'."