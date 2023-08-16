Eddie Hearn expects "outsiders" to adversely influence the board's decision about Conor Benn - "It's just ego"

Eddie Hearn doesn't believe Conor Benn will receive a fair shake from the BBBoC.

'The Destroyer' has been on the sidelines for nearly a year. Last fall, just days out from a fight against Chris Eubank Jr., Benn tested positive for Clomifene. At the time, he pleaded his innocence, but the fight itself was canceled.

Since then, the welterweight prospect has been embroiled in controversy after controversy. While Benn has attempted to plead his innocence, and even had doctors confirm his story, the British Boxing Board of Control hasn't been convinced.

Earlier this month, Conor Benn's suspension was lifted by U.K. Anti-Doping. While that would normally mean a return is on the books, the BBBoC can appeal the decision. According to the head of Matchroom Boxing, that's what will likely happen.

Eddie Hearn doesn't believe that they'll just walk away free, as he stated in a recent interview with Boxing Social. He said that Benn's treatment was being influenced by outsiders. The promoter opined:

"Yeah, I think it's just ego, it's the industry, it's the outsiders forcing the board to appeal. I believe so. I believe there's a lot of pressure from the industry stating 'You must appeal'."

Chris Eubank Jr. dismisses Conor Benn's return to boxing

Chris Eubank Jr. still isn't entirely sure about Conor Benn's return either.

'Next Gen' was famously scheduled to face 'The Destroyer' in a catchweight bout last Fall that was canceled. Following the scrapped fight, Eubank Jr. decided to move on to a clash with Liam Smith. In January, 'Beefy' scored a massive upset win.

Following the bout, the former champion announced his plans to activate their rematch clause. However, that second outing between Eubank Jr. and Smith has been postponed several times. Each time, fans wonder if the canceled matchup could lead to a re-booked fight with Benn.

In a recent interview with Daily News, Chris Eubank Jr. slammed Conor Benn and the whole controversy. He also took aim at Eddie Hearn's recent comments about doping as well, stating:

“Lawyers and court hearings and essays and [Benn’s promoter] Eddie Hearn saying all the things he’s saying... it doesn’t mean anything. The fact is you got caught twice, and no one’s ever gonna forget it. It doesn’t mean that you didn’t do what you did, because you did do it. You wanna say: ‘I’m absolved and it was all a big misunderstanding.’ Bulls***.”