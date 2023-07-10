Has Conor Benn been cleared? Eddie Hearn gives a surprising update

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Conor Benn could be cleared to return shortly.

'The Destroyer' has spent the better part of the last year on the sidelines. Last Fall, just days out from his clash against Chris Eubank Jr., he tested positive for Clomifene. The drug is typically used as a steroid blocker and has been found in many high-profile athletes.

While many quickly blasted the welterweight, he's maintained his innocence. Months following his drug test failure, the WBC shockingly cleared Benn to return to their rankings. At the time, the council stated that an overconsumption of eggs led to the test.

Nonetheless, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) has been unconvinced at this stage. After Benn and Eddie Hearn attempted to negotiate a return outside of the U.K., the board blocked the move and lobbied other commissions not to sanction any fight. As a result, a potential clash with Manny Pacquiao was blocked.

However, Conor Benn was formally suspended by the BBBoC earlier this year, while they did their investigation. In a recent interview with Boxing News, Eddie Hearn revealed that an official decision was expected this week.

In the interview, Hearn stated:

"There was a hearing today, I've got no idea how that went. Not sure whether you get a decision today, but I believe we'll get a decision this week. That will open the door, if successful, to the [Chris] Eubank fight happening in September. But, until we get that news, I can't move forward with that fight."

Conor Benn releases hopeful message ahead of return

Conor Benn is asking for fans' prayers as he works towards a return.

If he's able to avoid a massive ban from the BBBoC, he's expected to return. While he's lost months of his career, things can still turn around for Benn, especially if he secures his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Following their canceled fight, the former champion was knocked out by Liam Smith in February. As of now, a potential rematch with 'Beefy' is on the table, as Eubank Jr. is waiting to see how Benn's situation plays out.

If Conor Benn is found innocent, fans will finally get to see a fight over a year in the making in September. Ahead of his hearing, the welterweight released a message to social media asking for prayers. Benn added a judge emoji in the tweet, likely meaning that he's somewhat able to joke about the matter.

Conor Nigel Benn @ConorNigel ‍⚖️ Pray for me ⚖️‍⚖️ Pray for me ⚖️👨‍⚖️

