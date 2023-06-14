Is Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. finally on? Here's the latest update 

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is being targeted for September in Abu Dhabi.

'The Destroyer' is still looking to clear up his drug testing issues. Last October, Benn tested positive for Clomifene just days out from his clash with 'Next Gen' causing the fight to be canceled. For his part, Eubank Jr. pivoted towards a fight with Liam Smith.

In the meantime, Benn proclaimed his innocence to the press, as the WBA later attributed the positive test to the overconsumption of eggs. Meanwhile, 'Beefy' scored a knockout win over Eubank Jr. earlier this year. Following the loss, the former champion eyed a rematch.

However, that rematch has since been postponed twice, leading Chris Eubank Jr. and Eddie Hearn to shift focus. The head of Matchroom Boxing has previously offered that Conor Benn could return, but outside of the U.K. The BBBoC has since attempted to argue to other commissions that he shouldn't be able to fight.

Nonetheless, it appears that his comeback is on. In an interview with The National, Matchroom Boxing's Frank Smith stated:

“We’ve been back and forward to Abu Dhabi over the last few months, working through plans with the DCT, and the aim is to deliver an event on September 23 at Etihad Arena. Hopefully within the next week or so we’ll be able to get something up and running. But they’re the discussions right now, and the focus for us is to bring the Eubank-Benn fight over."

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr.: Chris Eubank Sr. defends 'The Destroyer'

Ahead of Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr, Chris Eubank Sr. decided to stick up for 'The Destroyer'.

While 'English' obviously supports his son over Benn, he did discuss his drug test failures in a recent interview with TalkSport. There, he surprisingly defended the welterweight prospect.

In the interview, Eubank Sr. stated that he doesn't believe that Conor Benn used banned substances. The retired boxer opined that given the prospect's responses after his positive test, that he wasn't guilty.

Chris Eubank Sr. especially praised Benn's decision to discuss the situation in high-profile interviews. In the interview, Sr. stated:

"Conor went onto the Piers Morgan show, that's walking into the light. When you walk into the light, that shows a man to be honest, not dishonest, where was his team? Everyone was hiding, he was the only one that came out to say 'hold on a minute.' And listen to his words, he said, 'I don't know what happened.' When someone is guilty of something, there's no way they walk into the light and talk about it."

