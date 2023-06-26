Conor Benn made his wife cry ahead of infamous Piers Morgan interview - "I thought you'd killed yourself"

Conor Benn has revealed that he was going through a rough period leading into his infamous Piers Morgan interview.

'The Destroyer' has been on the sidelines since last October. Just days out from his return against Chris Eubank Jr., Benn tested positive for Clomifene. If the drug sounds familiar, it's an estrogen blocker that has been found in the likes of UFC star Jon Jones as well.

Nonetheless, the welterweight has long proclaimed his innocence over the situation. The WBC later cleared Benn of wrongdoing, explaining that overconsumption of eggs led to the positive test. As of now, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) remains unconvinced, and the welterweight is still on suspension.

Earlier this year, Conor Benn gave a rare public interview with Piers Morgan. The lengthy interview generated waves online, as he was very open about the situation. He also threatened to sue the BBBoC and admitted that the accusation was causing him a lot of mental health issues.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Benn revealed that he was contemplating suicide prior to the interview. Reflecting on that time earlier this year, he stated:

“I was contemplating suicide. I was drinking. Substance abuse. On the way to Piers Morgan my missus was in the car and she just started crying, ‘You didn’t answer your phone and I thought you’d killed yourself.’”

Doctors clear Conor Benn of wrongdoing in drug scandal

Conor Benn has contacted a group of doctors to clear his name.

'The Destroyer' is currently sitting on the sidelines due to his positive Clomifene test. Furthermore, Benn has missed out on massive fights with names such as Chris Eubank Jr. and Manny Pacquiao due to the scandal.

However, he might not be out of action for much longer, if Dr. Serkan Kahyaoglu and Dr. Mohammed Enayat are correct. The two were interviewed by The Times regarding Conor Benn and his drug scandal.

The two researchers vouched for the welterweight contender and explained that contaminated food led to the suspension. Kahyaoglu explained that Benn himself didn't ingest the drug on accident, but that food instead produced the result.

Both doctors agreed that it would be unfair to punish him for the incident, with Dr. Enayat being quoted as stating:

"Without a question of doubt we’ve proved it’s contamination, 100 per cent."

