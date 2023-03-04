BBBoC head urges commissions to not let Conor Benn box until innocence is proven

Conor Benn might have to wait longer to return to the squared circle. Back in October 2022, Benn was gearing up for the biggest fight of his life against Chris Eubank Jr., when he tested positive for a banned substance, Clomifene, a drug used after a steroid cycle to help maintain healthy hormone levels.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) was quick to suspend him and the fight was ultimately canceled. While the WBC also imposed a ban on him, they have since cleared him to fight. However, the head of the BBBofC seems to have called out the commissions and urged them not to let 'Destroyer' fight until he is proven innocent.

During a recent interview, Robert Smith suggested that even though he can't instruct other commissions, he is advising them to wait for proper documentation and do their own investigation before allowing Conor Benn to fight. He said (H/T Boxing Scene):

“Obviously they’re [major commission] aware of what’s going on with the Benn case. We don’t have any power to decide licenses elsewhere, but we can give any advice we have, which at this stage is very little because we haven’t received any documentation [from Benn’s representatives]. Ultimately these other commissions have to do their own investigations and it’s their decision."

Conor Benn to sue BBBofC for over $4 million for poor handling of the case

Benn is seemingly not impressed with BBBofC and the way they have handled his situation. Furthermore, 'Destroyer' feels that even though he is innocent, the commission has tarnished his reputation as a fighter.

Due to the same, Conor Benn is reportedly set to sue the BBCofC in excess of $4 million. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to reveal the same, where he suggested that 'Destroyer' was seeking his purse from the Chris Eubank Jr. fight and also reputational damage. He said:

"Conor Benn is reportedly set to sue the BBBofC for an expected £3.5million in damages over their handling of the situation with his positive drugs tests. It’s claimed Benn is seeking his Chris Eubank Jr purse and possibly also reputational damages."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor Benn is reportedly set to sue the BBBofC for an expected £3.5million in damages over their handling of the situation with his positive drugs tests. It’s claimed Benn is seeking his Chris Eubank Jr purse and possibly also reputational damages. [According to Conor Benn is reportedly set to sue the BBBofC for an expected £3.5million in damages over their handling of the situation with his positive drugs tests. It’s claimed Benn is seeking his Chris Eubank Jr purse and possibly also reputational damages. [According to @MailSport ‼️ Conor Benn is reportedly set to sue the BBBofC for an expected £3.5million in damages over their handling of the situation with his positive drugs tests. It’s claimed Benn is seeking his Chris Eubank Jr purse and possibly also reputational damages. [According to @MailSport]

Poll : 0 votes