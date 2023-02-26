Conor Benn to sue BBBofC for over $4 million over poor handling of positive drug test situation

Conor Benn is planning to sue BBBofC for over $4 million for poor handling of his drug test situation.

Benn has had a turbulent time over the past few months after finding himself in a doping controversy since last October. 'Destroyer' was focusing on a high-profile clash with Chris Eubank Jr. when he tested positive for Clomifene during fight week.

Clomifene is supposed to be used in women to help treat infertility. However, in men, the drug can be used after a steroid cycle to help maintain healthy hormone levels. Benn was quickly suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) and World Boxing Council (WBC) after testing positive. It is worth noting that he has since been cleared by the WBC.

However, Conor Benn is looking to further fight for his reputation and as per recent reports, 'Destroyer' is planning to sue BBBofC for over $4 million for how the situation was handled. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to report the same where he stated:

"Conor Benn is reportedly set to sue the BBBofC for an expected £3.5million in damages over their handling of the situation with his positive drugs tests. It’s claimed Benn is seeking his Chris Eubank Jr purse and possibly also reputational damages."

Can Conor Benn resume his fighting career?

As things stand right now, yes, Benn can resume his fighting career. However, he won't be allowed to fight in England. While he has been cleared by the WBC, that just means he will be able to return to their rankings.

That said, Benn's situation seems to be pretty much the same as it was back in October last year. While he's continued to plead his innocence, 'Destroyer' is yet to be cleared by the BBBofC.

BBBofC controls all professional boxing in the country of England. The General Secretary of the organization, Robert Smith, recently stated that Benn's situation is still unresolved and that they will not allow him to fight in England until that is the case.

That said, it remains to be seen if Conor Benn will be able to prove his innocence in the coming days and successfully uplift the ban imposed on him by the BBBofC.

