Conor Benn seeks help of doctors to clear his name in drug test debacle - "We’ve proved it’s contamination, 100%"

Conor Benn and a team of doctors believe they can clear his name.

'The Destroyer' has been stuck on the sidelines since last Fall. Just days out from his clash against Chris Eubank Jr., the biggest fight of his career, he tested positive. Due to multiple positive tests for Clomifene, the contest was canceled.

Since then, the welterweight contender has attempted to prove his innocence. Benn has long stated that he's done nothing wrong, and he has gotten some support. Eddie Hearn has tried unsuccessfully to book the Brit's return for the last few months.

Moreover, the WBC cleared Conor Benn earlier this year. The council explained that they had seen research about overconsumption of eggs can lead to a positive Clomifene test. Although, Benn himself later stated that he didn't buy that explanation.

Nonetheless, he's enlisted his own team of doctors to help. Specifically, he's hired U.K.-based Dr. Mohammed Enayat, who recently supported Benn in an interview with The Times. There, the doctor explained that his urine sample was consistent with food contamination, as opposed to accidentally ingesting the drug.

In the interview, Enayat was quoted:

"Without a question of doubt we’ve proved it’s contamination, 100 percent."

Dr. Serkan Kahyaoglu reveals the science behind Conor Benn's positive test

In the interview with The Times, Dr. Serkan Kahyaoglu also vouched for Conor Benn.

It's been a rough six months for the welterweight. He's been suspended and had multiple planned bouts with names such as Manny Pacquiao fall by the wayside thanks to his drug scandal.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao is considering coming out of retirement to fight Conor Benn, according to a tweet by his advisor Sean Gibbons 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao is considering coming out of retirement to fight Conor Benn, according to a tweet by his advisor Sean Gibbons 👀 https://t.co/ZFz1121b4A

Nonetheless, it seems that his situation could be closed out shortly if Dr. Serkan Kahyaoglu is correct. In the interview with The Times, he discussed the study and results that he, as well as Dr. Mohammed Enayat, found when looking at Benn's test.

Kahyaoglu has been published in over 70 national, and international journals regarding medical science. In the interview with The Times, the doctor explained that in a study, researchers were able to tell which individuals took Clomifene and which had received the drug through contamination.

According to Kahyaoglu, the difference is seen in Benn. In the interview, he stated:

“Conor Benn’s urine doping test results [from Vada] have confirmed that clomiphene 4-hydroxy metabolites of ‘M1 and M2’, which are (Z)-4-HC metabolites, were the main metabolites which were detected in the doping analysis test... It would be unfair to blame Conor Benn due to his positive doping test result for clomiphene."

Poll : 0 votes