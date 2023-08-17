"Breaches of confidentiality" - Conor Benn lashes out at 'agenda' against him in reaction to UKAD's appeal

Conor Benn has taken aim at the UKAD's latest appeal preventing his return.

'The Destroyer' was seemingly close to returning to the ring earlier this month. Last fall, Benn famously failed several drug tests for Clomifene in the days leading up to his scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. As a result, the bout was canceled, but the welterweight's situation hasn't been resolved.

Earlier this month, Eddie Hearn stated that Benn had been cleared by National Anti-Doping. It's worth noting that the Brit had previously come forward with doctors who cleared him of wrongdoing. While no debate about if the drug was in his system, he's always stated that the ingestion was unintentional.

While the Matchroom Boxing president was happy about Conor Benn being cleared, he knew it would be temporary. As recently as this week, Hearn noted that the welterweight's return will likely be appealed by the BBBoC, and UK Anti-Doping.

Earlier today, that's exactly what happened. The sanctioning body stated that Benn's clearance was related to clerical issues, and has nothing to do with ingesting the drug. It's worth noting that's the opposite of what Eddie Hearn stated regarding the situation.

Nonetheless, Benn released a statement on social media. In an Instagram Story post, the welterweight slammed the appeal. Furthermore, he stated that there was an agenda against him from the British Boxing Board of Control.

Eddie Hearn slams BBBoC's treatment of Conor Benn

Eddie Hearn believes outsiders are impacting Conor Benn's treatment from the BBBoC.

The saga between 'The Destroyer' and the British Boxing Board of Control has been a long one. It's worth noting that Benn first attempted to avoid a suspension at all, attempting to book fights outside of the U.K. to further his career.

However, after the BBBoC lobbied other commissions to not sanction Benn, planned fights with the likes of Manny Pacquiao went up in smoke. That, combined with this recent appeal has led Eddie Hearn to think the Brit is getting unfair treatment.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the Matchroom Boxing executive opined that outsiders were influencing their treatment of Conor Benn. In the interview, Hearn speculated that it's the boxing industry itself that's harming the boxer.

He stated:

"Yeah, I think it's just ego, it's the industry, it's the outsiders forcing the board to appeal. I believe so. I believe there's a lot of pressure from the industry stating 'You must appeal'."