Chris Eubank Jr. to possibly appeal knockout loss to Liam Smith over illegal elbow

Chris Eubank Jr. is reportedly considering appealing his knockout defeat to Liam Smith.

Last weekend, the two middleweights met in a high-profile bout. 'Next Gen' and 'Beefy' had a verbal war heading into the contest, mainly stemming from a heated press conference where Smith called Eubank Jr. a homosexual.

In response, the former champion wore a rainbow-colored armband to the weigh-ins. While the drama and feud provided fun for some fans, the fight itself was seen as a mere formality. Eubank Jr. entered the contest a giant favorite, with many figuring he would easily defeat Smith and then re-book his contest with Conor Benn.

BOXXER @boxxer



The



#BOXXER | @SkySportsBoxing The fierce @LiamBeefySmith KO of Chris Eubank Jr as you've never seen it before 🧨The #EubankSmith finish through the Inside BOXXER lens The fierce @LiamBeefySmith KO of Chris Eubank Jr as you've never seen it before 🧨 😱The #EubankSmith finish through the Inside BOXXER lens 🎥#BOXXER | @SkySportsBoxing https://t.co/otkReDeOp4

Instead, Liam Smith shocked the world. After being outpointed in the first three rounds, he landed a devastating combination in round four that dropped Chris Eubank Jr. While 'Next Gen' bravely fought on, he was on unsteady legs, and the fight was called off.

Following the defeat, the former champion voiced his displeasure with the stoppage, believing it to be premature. Now, it seems that Eubank Jr. is considering appealing the loss, but for a different reason, according to Sky Sports.

During the combination that initially dropped 'Next Gen', he was seemingly hit with an errant elbow. While some have claimed that the shot didn't land or land cleanly, the British Boxing Board of Control will determine whether to have the bout overturned if it did.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Chris Eubank Jr’s team are looking at possibly making an official appeal to the BBBofC over the Liam Smith defeat, promoter Kalle Sauerland has revealed. The allegation is that Liam Smith landed an illegal elbow in the combination which led to the first knockdown. [ Chris Eubank Jr’s team are looking at possibly making an official appeal to the BBBofC over the Liam Smith defeat, promoter Kalle Sauerland has revealed. The allegation is that Liam Smith landed an illegal elbow in the combination which led to the first knockdown. [ @SkySports ‼️ Chris Eubank Jr’s team are looking at possibly making an official appeal to the BBBofC over the Liam Smith defeat, promoter Kalle Sauerland has revealed. The allegation is that Liam Smith landed an illegal elbow in the combination which led to the first knockdown. [@SkySports]

Liam Smith reacts to Chris Eubank Jr.'s post-fight comments

Liam Smith doesn't feel like he got lucky against Chris Eubank Jr.

'Next Gen' entered last Saturday's middleweight matchup a massive favorite and was expected to easily dispatch 'Beefy'. Possibly due to high expectations leading up to the bout, Eubank Jr. is seemingly having a rough time dealing with the loss.

Since the defeat, the former champion has stated that the loss was due to an illegal elbow, stating that the stoppage was too early and that he was hit with a "once-in-a-lifetime" punch. That last comment has really confused Liam Smith.

During a recent appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show, the Brit responded to Eubank Jr.'s comments. Referring to the "once-in-a-lifetime" comments, Smith jokingly responded:

"Chris, which one was it? Was the left uppercut the once-in-a-lifetime or the left hook that put you down? I hit you with about five or six. Which was one it?... He got up and was stumbling around the ring. That's a big thing to do to a proud man [Eubank Jr.] who's never been hurt."

See his comments below:

Poll : 0 votes